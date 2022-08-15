Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2022) - Amid the global crypto market's downturn, Luffy Token has secured a $50 million commitment from GEM Digital Limited, a digital asset investment firm. Based in the Bahamas, the firm actively sources, structures and invests in utility tokens listed on over 30 CEXs and DEXs globally.

The projectss goal is to establish a credible token with real-world utilities. The team will not relinquish its efforts and continuously update the roadmap as new innovations occur. Luffy Token aims to provide an alternative platform in which artists who are not satisfied with the pre-existing system of industry pay in the anime industry are able to support themselves.

Luffy will control the timing and the number of drawdowns under this facility, and has no minimum drawdown obligation. At its discretion, Luffy has the ability to sell up to 200% of their average daily volume in Tokens across multiple exchanges to GEM Digital.

Luffy Token is the world's first anime token and has been listed on over 20 CEXs. The company has 10 projects - Anime Earn, NFT Marketplace, Crypto Academy, Multiverse Studio, Anime Dext, Anime Mask, Anime Swap, Mechero, Land of Kai (co-developed with Kainet LLC), and Luffy Blockchain - that are all currently in the development stage.

"We are honored to sign the $50 million Investment Commitment agreement with the GEM. The funds will be used for the development of the Luffy ecosystem, marketing, hiring talented developers, buying back, and investing program. Our team takes a proactive approach to keep investors up to date with our development progress and marketing plans," says Peter Thai, Co-founder and CEO of Luffy Token.

About GEM Digital Limited

GEM Digital Limited is a digital asset investment firm. Based in the Bahamas, the firm actively sources, structures and invests in utility tokens listed on over 30 CEXs and DEXs globally.

Global Emerging Markets ("GEM") is a $3.4 billion alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York and the Bahamas. GEM manages a diverse set of investment vehicles focused on emerging markets and has completed over 530 transactions in 72 countries. Each investment vehicle has a different degree of operational control, risk-adjusted return, and liquidity profile. The family of funds and investment vehicles provides GEM and its partners with exposure to Small-Mid Cap Management Buyouts, Private Investments in Public Equities, and select venture investments.

Media Details:

Terry Mugiwara

team@luffytoken.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/133641