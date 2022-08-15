The Stevie Awards: Stevie Awards Announce Winners in 19th Annual International Business Awards from Across the Globe

3,700 Nominations Were Submitted from Organizations in 67 Nations

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 15, 2022, the world's only international, all-encompassing business awards program.



Winners were selected from more than 3,700 nominations submitted by organizations in 67 nations.

A complete list of all 2022 Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners by category is available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

More than 300 executives worldwide participated on 11 juriesto determine the Stevie winners.

The top winner of Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Awards is HALKBANK of Istanbul, Turkey with 32. Other winners of multiple Stevie Awards include IBM Corporation (21), LLYC (20), Deutsche Post DHL (19), Abu Dhabi Ports Group (17), Viettel Group (17), OPET (15), Telkom Indonesia (13), ZER (13), Ayala Land Inc. (12), Ooredoo (12), Globe Telecom (10), PJ Lhuillier, Inc (PJLI) (10), Enerjisa Enerji (9), Wolters Kluwer (9), Strategic Public Relations Group (8), pH7 Communications (8), Tata Consultancy Services Inc. (8), Adfactors PR (8), Jeunesse Global (7), Bank of Montreal, (6), Canadian Tire Corporation (6), HeyMo The Experience Design Company (6), Octopus Energy (6), Sleepm Global Inc. (6), VUMI Group (6), and VNPT VinaPhone Corporation (6).

IBM, a multinational technology corporation headquartered in Armonk, NY USA won nine Gold Stevie Awards, more than any other organization in the competition.

All organizations worldwide are eligible to compete in the IBAs, and may submit nominations in a wide range of categories for achievement in management, marketing, public relations, customer service, human resources, new products and services, technology, web sites, apps, events, and more.

The awards will be presented during a gala event in London, England on October 15, 2022.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .



