The Royal Garden Hotel: ICONIC FIVE-STAR KENSINGTON ROYAL GARDEN HOTEL COMPLETES MAJOR REDESIGN

Hotel has reopened its floors with extensive upgrades to rooms and suites, to be followed by launch of new ground-floor restaurant

Location at centre of some of the capital's most prestigious landmarks, cultural institutions and exclusive retail establishments continues to drive high demand from London's Summer visitors

LONDON, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Royal Garden Hotel, part of the Goodwood Group, is pleased to announce the first phase of its extensive redesign programme, with its upgraded rooms welcoming an influx of summer customers.

The Royal Garden Hotel occupies one of the most exciting locations in London. Overlooking Hyde Park and Kensington Gardens and within easy reach of popular attractions such as Kensington Palace, Royal Albert Hall and South Kensington's Museum quarter, the hotel sits at the heart of one of the capital's most visited areas.

The Royal Garden Hotel's redesign project spans its roster of 177 rooms and suites overlooking Kensington Palace Gardens and the London skyline. Finished to an excellent standard, the redesigned rooms reflect the hotel's reputation for a modern and luxurious style.

This new chapter in the hotel's history builds on its extensive history and its heritage as a home away from home for celebrities from all over the world. The Royal Garden Hotel has also hosted a variety of historically notable events, including the official reception for the triumphant England team following the 1966 World Cup.

Following the comprehensive upgrade to its facilities, the Royal Garden Hotel is on course to open its new ground floor restaurant, Origin Kensington in September, serving high-end cuisine prepared with excellent British produce at peak seasonal times. This brand-new offering will add to its highly successful Asian restaurant Min Jiang, a mainstay in London's culinary landscape.

Oliver Bateman, General Manager at Royal Garden Hotel, commented: "We are thrilled to have completed the first phase of the Royal Garden Hotel's renovation programme. Our incredible location and acclaimed Min Jiang restaurant has long been a draw for visitors and our investment into the renovation will further reinforce the Royal Garden Hotel's reputation as a Kensington institution. We are looking forward to the completion of the final phase of refurbishment, including the much-anticipated opening of our new restaurant, Origin Kensington, in September."