Sistema PJSFC: Sistema announces results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Board of Directors meeting

Sistema announces results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Board of Directors meeting Moscow, Russia - 15 August 2022 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or the "Corporation") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a Russian publicly traded investment company, announces the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") and of a meeting of its Board of Directors, both held on 12 August 2022. The AGM re-elected Sistema's incumbent Board of Directors: 1. Anna Belova; 2. Elena Chikisheva (independent director); 3. Yaroslav Kuzminov (independent director); 4. Nikolay Mikhailov (independent director); 5. Mikhail Shamolin; 6. Tagir Sitdekov; 7. Ali Uzdenov; 8. Oleg Vyugin (independent director); 9. Daniel Wolfe (independent director). The AGM also decided not to pay out dividends based on the Corporation's 2021 results, and it approved Business Solutions and Technologies JSC as Sistema's auditor for 2022. The AGM also approved the amended Regulations on Remuneration and Compensation Paid to the Members of the Corporation's Board of Directors. At a meeting following the AGM, Sistema's Board of Directors re-elected Anna Belova as its Chair. *** For further information, please visit www.sistema.ru or contact:

telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, e-commerce, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2021 was RUB 802.4 billion; total assets as of 31 December 2021 amounted to RUB 1.8 trillion. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the ticker "SSA" on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the ticker "AFKS" on Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.ru.

