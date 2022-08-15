Anzeige
WKN: A0D8DX ISIN: US48122U2042 Ticker-Symbol: KO71 
15.08.2022
Sistema PJSFC: Sistema announces results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Board of Directors meeting

DJ Sistema PJSFC: Sistema announces results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Board of Directors meeting

Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Sistema PJSFC: Sistema announces results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Board of Directors meeting 15-Aug-2022 / 19:55 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sistema announces results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Board of Directors meeting Moscow, Russia - 15 August 2022 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or the "Corporation") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a Russian publicly traded investment company, announces the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") and of a meeting of its Board of Directors, both held on 12 August 2022. The AGM re-elected Sistema's incumbent Board of Directors: 1. Anna Belova; 2. Elena Chikisheva (independent director); 3. Yaroslav Kuzminov (independent director); 4. Nikolay Mikhailov (independent director); 5. Mikhail Shamolin; 6. Tagir Sitdekov; 7. Ali Uzdenov; 8. Oleg Vyugin (independent director); 9. Daniel Wolfe (independent director). The AGM also decided not to pay out dividends based on the Corporation's 2021 results, and it approved Business Solutions and Technologies JSC as Sistema's auditor for 2022. The AGM also approved the amended Regulations on Remuneration and Compensation Paid to the Members of the Corporation's Board of Directors. At a meeting following the AGM, Sistema's Board of Directors re-elected Anna Belova as its Chair. *** For further information, please visit www.sistema.ru or contact: 

Public Relations     Investor Relations 
Sergei Kopytov      Sergei Levitskiy 
Tel.: +7 (495) 730 17 05 Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00 
kopytov@sistema.ru    s.levitskiy@sistema.ru 
 telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, e-commerce, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2021 was RUB 802.4 billion; total assets as of 31 December 2021 amounted to RUB 1.8 trillion. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the ticker "SSA" on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the ticker "AFKS" on Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.ru.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US48122U2042 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     SSA 
LEI Code:   213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 
Sequence No.: 181373 
EQS News ID:  1420665 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1420665&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 15, 2022 12:55 ET (16:55 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
