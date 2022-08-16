BELL's new partnership will shed light on further potentials for digital therapeutics by overcoming limitations of current approaches.

Seoul, South Korea--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2022) - BELL Therapeutics Inc. (Seoul, S.Korea) recently has agreed to a R&D partnership with Prof. Ki-Young Jung, M.D., Ph.D., in the Department of Neurology, Seoul National University Hospital. BELL Therapeutics is a tech-company developing next generation digital therapeutics (DTx). This R&D partnership will provide BELL with an expertise in clinical knowledge about sleep disorder and brain diseases, and facilitate its clinical research and development of relevant DTx.





BELL intends to present next generation DTx by overcoming limitations of existing DTx. While many DTx focus on extending traditional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy in a form of software, BELL steps further by presenting a software that implements a medicine's acting mechanism. Such approach does not have to rely on languages when treating patients, and is conjectured to make immediate treatment effects like actual medicines.

Jonghwa Park, the founder of BELL Therapeutics Inc., said that "DTx has successfully proven its usefulness and potential to the providers of this service such as the regulatory agency, insurance companies, hospitals, and doctors, but the actual receivers of the service, the patients, remain doubtful of the practicality of DTx," and that "our goal is to develop a next generation DTx that patients are eager to use." Consistent with this, BELL has approached differently by redesigning the rationale and technology of their pipeline.

Prof. Ki-Young Jung mentioned that "BELL's technology is managing hyper-arousal of body and brain by activating certain regions of brain with sound and software" and that "its acting mechanism has promising potential for patients with sleep disorder such as insomnia." Ki-Young Jung is a professor in the Department of Neurology, Seoul National University Hospital and a fellow member of American Academy of Sleep Medicine. His research area includes sleep disorders and epilepsy, and has recently focused on exploring a possible bio-marker of REM sleep disorder, which is also suggested as a preceding symptom of Parkinson's disease. He also was a president of the Korean Society of Sleep Medicine.

About the founder: Jonghwa Park studied music composition and cognitive neuroscience of music at Seoul National University, and majored electrical & computer engineering at Seoul National University Graduate School of Engineering. Based on his experience at Korea Institute of Science and Technology, He founded Brain Music Lab Inc. (Seoul, S. Korea) with neuroscientists, musicians, and engineers. His collaborations with major firms and artists in South Korea include a project with Hyundai Motor Co. presented at Seoul Arts Center, which he took part as the director of sound and music. Then he founded BELL Therapeutics Inc. to contribute in innovating healthcare services by developing softwares that can fight mankind diseases.

