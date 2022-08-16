ROTH Capital Partners reports 3 GW have been seized under enforcement of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act.From pv magazine USA A large quantity of solar panels have been detained by US customs under enforcement of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA). Philip Shen, the managing director of ROTH Capital Partners, said an industry contact reports that as much as 3 GW have been held since the law has been enacted. As much as 9 GW to 12 GW of solar modules could be prevented from entering the US market by the end of the year, said Shen. The Xinjiang region of China, which is home to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...