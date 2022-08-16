Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2022) - As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on 15th August.

For a more complete list please follow our twitter @LBank_Exchange

Project: VST

Listing date: 15th August

Key words: NFT, Metaverse, Listed on pancake, BSC

Official Website: http://www.voicestreet.org/

About:

Voice Street is a lab that dedicated to bring music to Web3.0 and intends to build an on-chain infrastructure for music. Voice Street has a variety of products, such as music NFT platform, metaverse concerts, musician live-house virtual space customizations and music-related games. Voice Street seeks to maximise value and provide additional dimensions to valorising music artists and their creations. This is done through the on-chain development of music copyright, artist-related rights, music derivatives NFT, NFT gamification and metaverse. The project wants to solve the problem of limited monetization routes for artists and the poor monetization ability of music creations.

Project: PETT

Listing date: 15th August

Key words: Public Chain, MEME, Initial listing, BSC

Official Website: http://pett.co.in

About:

PETT coin creates a blockchain ecosystem for pet welfare and health records, animal tracking, and welfare for abandoned dogs.

Project: REM

Listing date: 15th August

Key words: Others, listed on pancake, BSC

Official Website: https://remmeta.com

About:

REM tokens that will serve as governance through ecosystems such as exchanges, NFT, DE-FI, and GAME were produced and issued. The REM token was created to create and grow platforms and ecosystems with participants against this backdrop.

Project: CGO

Listing date: 15th August

Key words: Gold Backed Stable coin, Listed on bitrue, XDC

Official Website: https://comtechgold.com/

About:

Comtech Gold (CGO) is an asset-backed token issued by Comtech FZCO. One CGO token represents one gram of pure gold. CGO tokens represent legal ownership rights to a part of the gold held by the regulated custodian in the UAE. Since the CGO token represents real, physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of gold. A reputed auditing firm conducts regular audit to match the outstanding supply of CGO tokens and give audit report by custodian about physical quantity of gold ensuring that the reserve of physical gold exactly matches the outstanding supply of CGO tokens. Both these Audited reports are available on ComTech gold website to maintain full transparency.

Project: USDR

Listing date: 15th August

Key words: Stablecoin, Defi, Initial listing ,TRC20

Official Website: https://remitt.ai

About:

USDR is a fully collaterized stablecoin, created and supported by Remitt Foundation - a non-profit organization dedicated to promotion and support of Blockchain and AI technologies in fintech industry and remittance business. The USDR token is minted and burned automatically by Remitt bot - a universal AI-powered chat-bot system that completely automates the process of USDR's tokenization and redemption. The bot is currently available only on Telegram, with planned support for Whatsapp and Discord.

Project: ANKR

Listing date: 15th August

Key words: BSC&ERC20

Official Website: https://www.ankr.com/

About:

Ankr is a decentralized blockchain infrastructure provider that operates an array of nodes globally distributed across over 50 Proof-of-Stake networks.

Project: ABC

Listing date: 17th August

Key words: Public, Initial listing, BSC

Official Website: https://www.ableblockchain.com/

About:

ABC Token was developed with the goal of its own blockchain mainnet. Until the public mainnet is confirmed, it will be operated as a BSC-based BEP token. When the development of Ableblockchain is on this trajectory, it will be released naturally, and the BEP-based token will be converted into its own token. In particular, we aim to create a token economy where holders, investors, and ecosystem participants can win-win through marketing platform services.

Project: SYL

Listing date: 17th August

Key words: GAMEFI, Initial listing, ERC20

Official Website: https://syltare.com

About:

SYLTARE is the no.1 NFT infused Trading Card Game from Korea developed by a team of renowned engineers and strategists.

Project: CTFC

Listing date: 18th August

Key words: Defi, Initial listing, BSC

Official Website: http://ctfc.io/

About:

Crypto finance operates their own DeFi platform and NFT platform to form a Crypto finance ecosystem with tokens and coins with real growth value.

The goal is to create a sound investment market, so that all unnecessary procedures of DeFi and NFT, which were previously encountered in difficult ways, are removed and simplified to provide low entry barriers to numerous potential customers and to make good projects easier to access. It is a project that aims to create.

Project: TQP

Listing date: 18th August

Key words: Payment, Dapp, Initial listing, ERC20

Official Website: https://www.tqnetworks.io

About:

ThankQ Protocol is a point (coupon) exchange/integrated payment platform applied with blockchain technology. Its point integration platform includes basic functions such as point exchange/conversion and discounts provided by existing point services, and provides a full payment method and barcode/QR code services for the offline market. In addition, by establishing a transparent and safe point ecosystem based on blockchain technology, both customers and merchants provide reliable services.

Summary of Last Week's Listings -August 8st to August 14th, 2022

Name: LKD

Official Website: https://linkdao.network/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/lkd/usdt/usd

Name: CHEQ

Weekly gain: 17%

Official Website: https://www.cheqd.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/cheq/usdt/inno

Name: FND

Weekly gain: 92%

Official Website: https://securedoffers.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/fnd/usdt/inno

Name: CAUSE

Weekly gain: 1514%

Official Website: https://worldcausecoin.com

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/cause/usdt/inno

Name: DRIVECRYPTO

Weekly gain: 6%

Official Website: https://drivecrypto.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/drivecrypto/usdt/inno





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/133971_982c0d956447eb65_001full.jpg

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now:

lbank.info

Visit Our Social Media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Join Our Community:

Telegram

Contact Details:

For business cooperation, please contact:

business@lbank.info

For marketing cooperation, please contact:

marketing@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/133971