Basanite Industries: Basanite Inc. Welcomes Sergio S. Salani to its Board of Directors

POMPANO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2022 / Basanite, Inc. (OTCQB:BASA) (hereafter referred to as "Basanite" or the "Company") today announced that Sergio S. Salani has joined the Company's Board of Directors.

"We are delighted to welcome Mr. Salani to our Board," said Michael V. Barbera, Basanite's Chairman. "Mr. Salani is a seasoned entrepreneur with significant experience in finance, legal, and technology matters. We believe Mr. Salani will make a major contribution towards Basanite achieving its goal of becoming a major supplier of advanced technology composite products for the construction industry."

"I am excited to join the Board of Directors of Basanite, a leader of the next generation of construction materials. Their technologically innovative green and sustainable products, made in America, are the future of the industry and I am eager to help build the company and guide its growth", said Sergio Salani.

About Sergio S. Salani: Mr. Salani has more than 30 years' experience in legal, finance and real estate matters, international transactions, specialty finance, technology, commercial real estate investment management and investments in the energy sector. From 2016 to the present, Mr. Salani has served as the founder, Chief Executive Officer and General Counsel of Stoneway Group, L.L.C., an advisory firm providing services with regard to. Also from 2016 to the present, Mr. Salani has served as co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ubii.com, a digital marketplace that was launched in February 2021. From 2011 to 2016, he served as co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Oxford International Group, L.L.C., a privately held financial firm that acquires high credit quality, highly illiquid assets which was sold to an affiliate of Blackstone Group. From 1997 to 2011, Mr. Salani served as partner, legal counsel and Senior Vice President of Peachtree Settlement Funding, L.L.C., an originator of specialty finance receivables such as structured settlements, lottery payment receivables and life settlements, where he was instrumental in building the company from a start-up to a several hundred employee operation and in taking it public in 2006 on London's AIM Market, a sub-market of the London Stock Exchange.

Mr. Salani received a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Economics as well as a Master of Business Administration degree from Drexel University, and a Juris Doctor from Temple University. He is a member of the bars of Florida and the District of Columbia.

About Basanite

Basanite, Inc. (OTCQB:BASA), through its wholly owned subsidiary Basanite Industries, LLC, is a manufacturer and developer of a range of environmentally friendly, high-performance basalt fiber composite products used by the construction industry. Superior to traditional steel elements, Basanite's sustainable products are non-corrosive, lighter, stronger and longer lasting. For more information, please visit www.BasaniteIndustries.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

