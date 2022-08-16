Social Detention, Inc.: Social Detention Inc. Subsidiary, Danliv Inc., Receives Permit Approval for the Autumn Springs Electrical Vehicle Charging Equipment Project

ALAMO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2022 / Social Detention Inc. is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Danliv Inc., has received Permit Approval for the Autumn Springs Electrical Vehicle Charging Equipment Project. Autumn Springs is an apartment complex located in Livermore, CA. In addition, Danliv Inc. has executed an Electric Vehicle Site Operation Agreement with Autumn Springs RE Investors L.P. who owns the property. The agreement calls for the licensing of the premises for the installation of Electric Vehicle Charging Equipment. It consists of (10) chargers with related equipment and the operating, maintaining and managing the Electric Vehicle Charging Equipment to permit residents of the property and invitees at the property to charge Electric Vehicles onsite. We anticipate installation beginning in Q3 of this year.

The installed Charging Equipment will be networked with RFID and smart phone app integration for credit card charges. LTE primary modems will be utilized to communicate with (7) secondary units. Dual mount pedestals will be utilized for the chargers at each location and parking spots will be upgraded for ADA access. For this project, rebate incentives were applied for and approved to offset the upfront costs.

Robert P. Legg II, President/CEO of Social Detention Inc, recently stated, "With receiving our approved permit for this project and the execution of operation agreement with Autumn Springs RE Investors L.P., we are extremely excited to be installing revenue generating charger stations. With the construction costs being offset by rebates, we will have recurring revenue from each charger installed without any long term debt being created by the project. We are optimistic about this target market and new markets being created as the adoption of electric vehicles continues."

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

Robert P. Legg II

blegg@sodetention.com

SOURCE: Social Detention, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/712120/Social-Detention-Inc-SODE-Subsidiary-Danliv-Inc-Receives-Permit-Approval-for-the-Autumn-Springs-Electrical-Vehicle-Charging-Equipment-Project