Redcar, England--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2022) - Applied Graphene Materials plc (OTCQX: APGMF) today announced that Adrian Potts, CEO will be attending the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit. Applied Graphene Materials CEO, Adrian Potts will present an update to investors on current technology positioning of the company's products within the graphene materials space and will further talk to future opportunities for technology development in adjacencies to its core markets. The presentation will be available on AGM's website www.appliedgraphenematerials.com.

Event: Q3 Investor Summit Date: August 16 & 17th, 2022 Presentation: August 16 @12:30p.m. ET Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fNlOj1juR32bvcp_HosDlQ

Company Description

Applied Graphene Materials plc is a solution provider for the adoption of graphene nanoplatelet materials in industrial applications. AGM manufactures high quality graphenes, and has developed the technology platform to overcome the challenges of working with powder-based materials. Utilizing AGM's dispersion and application technology, end customers enjoy the benefits of easy adoption and safe use of these materials in both lab and scale production settings. AGM is at the forefront of developing high performance graphene dispersions which are of consistent quality and enable reliable performance in end user applications. The company is now seeing increased adoption of its graphene materials embedded in customer products coming to market, and this is a key milestone for future demand growth.

Contact

Adrian Potts

Chief Executive Officer

adrian.potts@appliedgraphenematerials.com

About Investor Summit Group

