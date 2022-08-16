ProximaCRO: M1 MedTech Accelerator Program Announces First Cohort of Early-Stage Medical Device Companies

M1 combines funding, entrepreneurial advice, expert services, and a one-of-a-kind curriculum to accelerate the next generation of MedTech companies

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2022 / M1 MedTech, a Houston-based early-stage medical technology accelerator, announced today its Fall 2022 cohort.

"This initial cohort launches M1 MedTech with an interactive 14-week agenda covering the basics every emerging MedTech business needs to progress from a startup to an established solution in their market," says Sean Bittner, PhD, ACC, Director of Programs at M1 MedTech.

Aimed at supporting medical device companies in their earliest stages, M1 MedTech offers an immersive experience of educational programs, interactive workshops, and tailored one-on-one consultations from a wide network of advisors, service providers, and subject matter experts. Participating companies receive a financial investment as well as in-kind services from participating partners after they participate in a three-month, hands-on, practical workshop curriculum designed to drive them through company and product development including guidance in:

Company structure, formation, and culture development

Marketing, PR, brand development, and storytelling

Business negotiations

FDA guidance and medical market research basics

Business plan, company stakeholders, organizational development, and growth

Investor relations, pitch deck development, and connections to potential investors

The Fall 2022 cohort class includes:

1. Linovasc , potentially the first major update to balloon angioplasty devices in over 50 years, the Linovasc solution offers a safer branch occlusion and aortic stent dilatation using a toroidal balloon that expands the aorta uniformly without the ischemia caused by current treatments.

Founder: Bruce Addis

2. Grapheton , patented carbon materials for electrically active devices to improve the longevity and outcome of bioelectric implants in the body.

Co-Founders: Sam Kassegne & Bao Nguyen ; CEO: Terry Lingren

3. Rhythio Medical , the first preventative approach to heart arrhythmias.

Founders: Kunal Shah & Savannah Esteve; Chief Medical Officer: Dr. Mehdi Razavi

4. PONS Technology , AI cognitive functioning ultrasound device attempting to change the way ultrasound is done, forever."

Founder and CEO: Soner Haci; Co-Founder and CTO: Ilker Hacihaliloglu

5. Vivifi Medical, the first suture-less laparoscopic technology that connects vessels to improve male infertility and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Founder and CEO: Tushar Sharma; Senior R&D Engineer: Frida Montoya

Experts from sponsors Proxima Clinical Research, Greenlight Guru, Medrio, Galen Data, and Merge Medical Device Studio join other founders and subject matter experts from Venn Negotiation, Engagement PR & Marketing, Aleberry Creative, among others in content delivery and mentoring.

"This is an amazing opportunity for emerging founders to learn the progression of pipelining their ideas through the FDA and absorb the critical strategies for success early in their business development," said Isabella Schmitt, MBA, RAC, Principal at M1 MedTech and Director of Regulatory Affairs at Proxima CRO.

About M1 MedTech

M1 MedTech is an accelerator/incubator designed to build MedTech companies. The program offers capital, entrepreneurial expertise, and CRO services, as well as an immersive experience offering a hands-on approach to guide founders as they become MedTech executives and advance their companies and technologies. The coaching process includes a curated educational program with a focus on regulatory and quality dynamics, one-on-one mentoring, and interactive workshops where participants can continually build out specific company deliverables. For more information, visit m1medtech.com.

