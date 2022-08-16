BILT Incorporated: BILT Named to Inc. 5000 for Third Straight Year

GRAPEVINE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2022 / Inc. announced today that BILT Incorporated, creators of the BILT app, ranks 899 on the list of the 5000 fastest-growing companies in America. This is the third year the Software as a Service (Saas) platform ranks in the top 1000 US companies to be honored. Over the past five years, the technology company has demonstrated resilience amid a barrage of black swan events including a trade war, the global Covid-19 pandemic, supply chain woes, record high inflation, labor shortages, and economic recession.

"Our team deserves the credit; they're the best in the world at what they do," says BILT President & COO Ahmed Qureshi. "Many businesses have disappeared in the last few years. It's an honor to make the list, especially under these circumstances."

The company is featured in two best-selling business books, Fred Reichheld's Winning on Purpose: The Unbeatable Strategy of Loving Customers and Jon Picoult's From Impressed to Obsessed: 12 Principles for Turning Customers and Employees Into Lifelong Fans.

"Our goal is to enrich the lives we touch," says BILT Chairman & CEO Nate Henderson. "By providing an empowering instruction experience, our users become promoters of the products and brands we serve."

He says the BILT customer experience builds brand loyalty by ensuring the first interaction users have with a new product is a powerfully enabling one. Millions of users in more than 170 countries access the BILT SaaS platform via the mobile app. Whether they be trained technicians or DIYers, Henderson says "BILT makes them better" at assembly, setup, maintenance, and repair.

The platform provides official 3D interactive instructions for a wide range of projects from assembling barbecue grills and storage systems, to constructing play sets, furniture, and fitness machines, to installing electrical, telecommunications, HVAC, automotive, and security equipment. BILT has also won several innovation (SBIR) contracts with the Department of Defense.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the US in light of recent economic roadblocks cannot be overstated," says Inc. Editor-in-Chief Scott Omelianuk. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

About BILT:

BILT Intelligent Instructions® create loyalty by revolutionizing assembly, installation, maintenance, and repair. Users can manipulate 3D animated images on a touchscreen for optimum understanding. The mobile BILT app provides thousands of official instructions from hundreds of brands for millions of consumers and professionals alike. For more information visit BILTapp.com.

