Global Telecom Solutions Celebrates 8th Annual Open House

Local charities Camp Casey, Alternatives for Girls receive $10,000 each

Channel Manager of the Year, Service Provider-Carrier of the Year, Rising Star awards also presented

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2022 / Global Telecom Solutions (GTS) returned once again to the Detroit Athletic Club (DAC) for its Annual Open House, drawing telecommunications representatives from regional and national companies.

More than 200 people from over 30 companies took part in the open house, which included technology exhibits and several industry awards presented by GTS to its partners. GTS's own CEO, Mark Stackpoole, served as this year's keynote speaker.

This is the second time the DAC has hosted the annual event, that brings together "cloud" and telecommunications providers from across the nation. Now in its 8th year, the open house is centered on networking and business development.

During the open house, which draws many in-person charity donations, Detroit-based GTS announced $20,000 in donations to two area nonprofits. This year Camp Casey, located in Farmington Hills, Mich., received $10,000 while Alternatives for Girls, located in Detroit, was presented a check for $10,000.

Molly Reeser from Camp Casey is excited to receive a $10,000 donation at the GTS Open House from Mark Stackpoole, GTS CEO.

"I am absolutely blown away by the support GTS has shown Camp Casey over the years," says Molly Reeser, Camp Casey's Founder/Executive Director. "Though our program numbers continue to grow -- we're serving more kids than ever before! -- with GTS's help we've been able to stay in the saddle and will not have to turn down a single applicant!"

A $10,00 donation was presented at the GTS Open House by GTS CEO Mark Stackpoole to Cecile Aitchison from Alternatives for Girls

"With GTS's support, AFG can continue to expand and strengthen critical programming that is an investment in the girls and young women we serve," said Cecile Aitchison, Chief Development Officer of Alternatives For Girls. "AFG's services are unique in providing long-term, individually responsive support to those that seek our services, and our partners like GTS help us make an even larger impact."

Telecom Providers Honored

The open house also honors telecom providers for their work over the past year. This year the Channel Manager of the Year went to John Komos at Vonage with Bailey Terrell at CallHarbor as the runner up.

The Service Provider-Carrier of the Year was CallHarbor with The Mako Group as runner up and Vonage an honorable mention. The annual Rising Star award was presented to eSentire; The Mako Group was the runner up with Antigen as an honorable mention.

"It's so exciting to see everyone at this event every year," said Mark Stackpoole, GTS CEO. "Talking about trends and connecting with other professionals in the telecom field is always eye-opening. We're already looking forward to next year's open house!"

About Global Telecom Solutions: GTS is a telecommunication/cloud services firm based in Detroit that helps businesses choose the best telecom solutions. GTS partners with more than 150 service providers and has access to data centers across the globe, enabling GTS to create best-of-breed telecom solutions. It was founded in 2001 by Mark Stackpoole and Ryan Hathaway. Learn more at www.gtsdirect.com.

Contact:

Sue Voyles

sue@logos-communications.com

734-667-2005

SOURCE: Global Telecom Solutions

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/712373/Global-Telecom-Solutions-GTS-Celebrates-8th-Annual-Open-House