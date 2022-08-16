Norsk Hydro: Hydro Sunndal employees organized in Industri Energi to go on strike

Following the mediation between the labor union, Industri Energi, and the employers' organization, Norsk Industri, on August 13, 665 employees at Hydro Sunndal, who are organized in Industri Energi will go on strike from Monday, August 22.

The mediations between the parties on August 13 resulted in the first Industri Energi members going on strike from Monday, August 15. There were no Hydro employees among these.

The strike has now been stepped up as Industri Energi has taken out 655 of its members at Hydro Sunndal. The strike takes effect from Monday, August 22.

The strike at Hydro Sunndal will affect production at the primary metal plant. The impact on production is regulated by a separate agreement, which states how production is to be reduced in a responsible manner and how both parties contribute.

According to the shutdown agreement, 20 percent of production will be shut down during the first four weeks. No other of Hydro's plants are affected by the strike at Hydro Sunndal.

Investor contact:

Line Haugetraa

+47 41406376

Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com

Media contact:

Halvor Molland

+47 92979797

Halvor.Molland@hydro.com