Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc: Die große Durchbruchsmeldung! – Kursverdopplung drin?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851908 ISIN: NO0005052605 Ticker-Symbol: NOH1 
Tradegate
16.08.22
21:10 Uhr
6,716 Euro
+0,172
+2,63 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,6826,73423:00
6,6826,73422:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.08.2022 | 22:53
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Norsk Hydro: Hydro Sunndal employees organized in Industri Energi to go on strike

Following the mediation between the labor union, Industri Energi, and the employers' organization, Norsk Industri, on August 13, 665 employees at Hydro Sunndal, who are organized in Industri Energi will go on strike from Monday, August 22.

The mediations between the parties on August 13 resulted in the first Industri Energi members going on strike from Monday, August 15. There were no Hydro employees among these.

The strike has now been stepped up as Industri Energi has taken out 655 of its members at Hydro Sunndal. The strike takes effect from Monday, August 22.

The strike at Hydro Sunndal will affect production at the primary metal plant. The impact on production is regulated by a separate agreement, which states how production is to be reduced in a responsible manner and how both parties contribute.

According to the shutdown agreement, 20 percent of production will be shut down during the first four weeks. No other of Hydro's plants are affected by the strike at Hydro Sunndal.

Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
+47 41406376
Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com

Media contact:
Halvor Molland
+47 92979797
Halvor.Molland@hydro.com


NORSK HYDRO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.