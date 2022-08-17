Buford, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2022) - Zoko announces its launch as a new sales tool that potentially helps businesses by integrating their e-commerce websites with the WhatsApp Business API.

Zoko says it provides a conversational commerce dashboard to help businesses manage their WhatsApp numbers, providing an ideal experience for customers and prospects. By qualifying and guiding prospects towards a sale, businesses can possibly close more deals and increase their conversion rate.

"WhatsApp numbers are the URLs of the future," says Zoko CEO, Arjun Paul. "Anything customers are on your website to do, can now be accomplished inside a WhatsApp chat. "

Paul says that by using Zoko, businesses can replace email entirely for marketing, take orders directly on WhatsApp, get paid - all in an elegant in-chat experience.

"Our goal is to make it possible for entire businesses to be run with only a WhatsApp number," Paul says.

Zoko plans to continue building features that will help businesses potentially drive more sales on WhatsApp. The tool works with Shopify and other e-commerce platforms.

To learn more, visit Zoko's website at: https://www.zoko.io/.

Press Contact

Arjun Paul

Zoko CEO

arjun@zoko.io

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/133493