New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2022) - Reklaim Ltd. (OTCQB: MYIDF) (TSXV: MYID) ("Reklaim" or the "Company"), the destination for consumers to access and reclaim their data, announces that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on August 16, 2022, were approved. At the Meeting, all director nominees, Neil Sweeney, Robert Fernicola, Kevin Shea, Brad Marks, and Jason Maguire, were re-elected as company directors. Shareholders also voted in favour of re-appointing MNP LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the board of directors of the Company to fix their remuneration.

In addition, shareholders of the Company approved the Company's amended 10% rolling stock option plan (the "Amended Option Plan"), which reflects, among other things, certain amendments to allow for cashless exercise and net exercise of options and to align the Amended Option Plan with the revised TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") Policy 4.4 - Security Based Compensation. A copy of the Amended Option Plan, and further details regarding the amendments, are included in the Company's management information circular in respect of the Meeting dated July 5, 2022, and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Amended Option Plan remains subject to the final approval of the TSXV.

About Reklaim Ltd.

Offering compliant, zero-party data to Fortune 500 brands, platforms, and data companies, Reklaim allows consumers to visit the platform, confirm their identity, and unveil data that has been collected and sold without the consumer's explicit consent for years. Reklaim enables consumers to take back control of this data by setting up a Reklaim account where, should they choose to, they can be compensated for their data or choose to protect it via a suite of privacy tools. To view more information about Reklaim, visit https://investors.reklaimyours.com.

For further information, please contact:

Ira Levy, CFO

1-855-908-DATA

E: investorrelations@reklaimyours.com

Investor Relations:

Sean Peasgood, Sophic Capital

1-647-977-9822

E: sean@sophiccapital.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accept responsibility for this news release's adequacy or accuracy.

Forward-Looking and Other Cautionary Statements

This news release contains projections and forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include statements based on current expectations involving several risks and uncertainties without limitation and are not guarantees of the Company's future performance. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the Company may not receive the final approval of the TSXV for the Amended Option Plan; the market for privacy may not continue to grow, and recent privacy regulations may not have the anticipated effect; and the uncertainty surrounding the spread of COVID-19 and the impact it will have on the Company's operations and economic activity in general; and the risks and uncertainties discussed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, which risks and uncertainties are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend and undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION, OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/134045