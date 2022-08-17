Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2022) - August 17, 2022 - District Metals Corp. (TSXV: DMX) (FSE: DFPP); ("District" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results for the two drill holes (TOM22-037B to -038) from the Spring 2022 drill program at the high grade polymetallic Tomtebo Property located in the Bergslagen Mining District in south-central Sweden. A total of 750 m in two drill holes was completed during this drill program that was carried out from mid-April to mid-May 2022, before moving the rig to the Gruvberget Property.

Drill hole TOM22-038 targeted the Steffenburgs zone massive sulphide lens down-plunge beneath holes TOM21-025 and -028, which were highlighted by down hole intercepts of 14.3 m at 14.2% ZnEq1 (210.0 to 224.3 m) and 30.05 m at 10.9% ZnEq1 (148.35 to 178.40 m), respectively. Hole TOM22-038 was drilled 40 m down-plunge from TOM21-025 where mineralization remains open at depth.

Highlights:

TOM22-038 intersected 25.5 m at 8.2% ZnEq 1 (249.0 to 274.1 m). including 11.1 m at 11.1% ZnEq 1 (263.0 to 274.1 m). including 3.6 m at 15.8% ZnEq 1 (263.0 to 266.6 m).

intersected (249.0 to 274.1 m).

Bonanza grade gold interval of 384 g/t Au and 855 g/t Ag over 0.4 m (273.7 to 274.1 m) intersected in hole TOM22-038 was capped at 10 g/t Au for the ZnEq calculation.

A drill hole plan and cross section are shown in Figures 1 to 2, and drill assay results are shown in Table 1. Drill hole summaries are reported here.

Garrett Ainsworth, CEO of District, commented: "We continue to grow the Steffenburgs zone with another high grade polymetallic intersection from hole TOM22-038 that comprises 25.5 m at 8.2% ZnEq1. Elevated gold values continue to be observed above and below the massive sulphide lens at the Steffenburgs zone. The occurrence of bonanza grade gold of 384 g/t over 0.4 m in TOM22-038 now becomes an even more interesting target as we look to follow up where the VMS mineralization is open at depth, and partially along strike."

Hole TOM22-037B was drilled as an aggressive 665 m step out northeast from the historic Tomtebo Mine at a virgin regional target to test a magnetic high anomaly along the Tomtebo Mine Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) mineralized horizon. No significant assay results were returned and interpretation from the whole rock geochemistry data is underway to provide vectors for possible follow up drill holes at this exploration target area.

Drill hole TOM22-038 successfully intersected the Steffenburgs massive sulphide lens approximately 40 m down-plunge below previous significant intersections in holes TOM21-025 and -028. High grade polymetallic mineralization remains open at depth. Hole TOM22-038 also provides important geological information that extends our interpretation of the structure and zonation of mineralization at the Steffenburgs zone. The assay data shows elevated copper and gold grades in parts of the intensely altered footwall "feeder" zone prior to the massive sulphide lens that occurs further down-hole, which is common for VMS style mineralization. An irregular zone of intense stringer, stockwork, impregnation, semi-massive and massive polymetallic sulphides extends from 249.0 to 274.1 m. Continuous massive sulphides intersected over 3.6 m at 15.8% ZnEq1 (263.0 to 266.6 m) in TOM22-038 represent the "base" of the massive sulphide lens with similar high grades encountered in hole TOM21-001, -025 and -028. The high grade precious metals interval from 273.7 to 274.1 m returned 384 g/t Au and 855 g/t Ag occurs in a sheared chlorite altered zone just above the "top" of the massive sulphide lens.





Figure 1: Drill Hole Locations from Spring 2022 Program



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7971/134041_ca194b90042a08ad_002full.jpg





Figure 2: Cross Section Looking Northwest at Steffenburgs Zone



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7971/134041_ca194b90042a08ad_003full.jpg

Table 1: Tomtebo Drill Assay Results

Drill Hole Depths and Interval Assay Results Hole ID Azimuth Dip Total Depth (m) From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Ag (g/t) Zn (%) Pb (%) Au (g/t) Cu (%) ZnEq (%) TOM22-037B 180 -50 357.90 No significant results TOM22-038 35 -56 391.70 113.40 113.85 0.45 64 0.14 0.03 1.88 3.56 16.15







163.80 172.80 9.00 19 0.17 0.06 0.43 0.57 3.36







226.80 232.00 5.20 19 1.20 0.54 0.27 0.26 3.59







249.00 274.50 25.50 65 2.40 2.05 0.63 0.22 8.24





incl. 249.00 259.00 10.00 64 0.99 2.76 0.79 0.29 8.04





incl. 263.00 266.60 3.60 109 7.81 3.82 0.38 0.31 15.85





incl. 263.00 274.10 11.10 89 4.50 2.14 0.65 0.21 11.07





incl. 273.70 274.10 0.40 855 3.95 1.41 384.00* 0.23 56.20



Notes:

All intervals are core lengths, and true thicknesses are yet to be determined. Mineral resource modeling is required before true thicknesses can be estimated.

Cut-off grade of 1.2% ZnEq was utilized, which may include up to 2.0 m of internal dilution. Underground mining cut-off at the nearby Garpenberg Mine was US$29/tonne in 2021.

Metal prices used in USD for the ZnEq cut-off calculations were based on Ag $15.00/oz, Au $1650/oz, Cu $2.15/lb, Zn $0.85/lb, and Pb $0.75/lb.

ZnEq = Zn% + (Ag g/t × 0.0257) + (Au g/t x 2.831) + (Cu% × 2.529) + (Pb% × 0.882)

The use of ZnEq is to calculate cut-off grades for exploration purposes, and no adjustments were made for metal recovery.

* Gold value of 384 g/t was capped at 10 g/t Au for the ZnEq calculation.

References

Technical Information

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Garrett Ainsworth, PGeo, President and CEO of the Company. Mr. Ainsworth is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The drill core reported in this news release was logged and prepared at the District Metals AB core facility in Säter, Sweden before submittal to ALS Geochemistry in Malå, Sweden where the NQ-size drill core is cut, bagged, and prepared for analysis. Sample pulps were sent to ALS Geochemistry in Ireland (an accredited mineral analysis laboratory) for analysis. Samples were analyzed using a multi-element ultra trace method combining a four-acid digestion with ICP-MS analytical package ("ME-MS61"). Over limit sample values were re-assayed for: (1) values of copper >1%; (2) values of zinc >1%; (3) values of lead >1%; and (4) values of silver >100 g/t using the high-grade material ICP-AES analytical package ("ME-OG62"). Additional over limit sample values were re-assayed for: (1) values of zinc >30%; (2) values of lead >20% using the high precision analysis of base metal ores AAS analytical package ("Zn, Pb-AAORE"). Gold, platinum, and palladium were analyzed using the 30 g lead fire assay with ICP-AES finish analytical package ("PGM-ICP23"). Certified standards, blanks, and duplicates were inserted into the sample shipment to ensure integrity of the assay process. Selected samples were chosen for duplicate assay from the coarse reject and pulps of the original sample. No QA/QC issues were noted with the results reported.

Mr. Ainsworth has not verified any of the information regarding any of the properties or projects referred to herein other than the Tomtebo Property. Mineralization on any other properties referred to herein is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Tomtebo Property.

About District Metals Corp.

District Metals Corp. is led by industry professionals with a track record of success in the mining industry. The Company's mandate is to seek out, explore, and develop prospective mineral properties through a disciplined science-based approach to create shareholder value and benefit other stakeholders.

The advanced exploration stage Tomtebo Property is located in the Bergslagen Mining District of south-central Sweden is the Company's main focus. Tomtebo comprises 5,144 ha and is situated between the historic Falun Mine and Boliden's Garpenberg Mine that are located 25 km to the northwest and southeast, respectively. Two historic polymetallic mines and numerous polymetallic showings are located on the Tomtebo Property along an approximate 17 km trend that exhibits similar geology, structure, alteration and VMS/SedEx style mineralization as other significant mines within the district. Mineralization that is open at depth and along strike at the historic mines on the Tomtebo Property has not been followed up on, and modern systematic exploration has never been conducted on the Property.

For further information on the Tomtebo Property, please see the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Update Technical Report on the Tomtebo Project, Bergslagen Region of Sweden" dated effective October 15, 2020 and amended and restated on February 26, 2021, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

