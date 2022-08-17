Aite-Novarica Group Announces Winners of the 2022 Cybersecurity Impact Awards

Aite-Novarica Group recognizes innovative cybersecurity solution providers leveraging best-in-class technology at an awards presentation during this year's Cyber Defense CISO Forum.

Boston, MA, Aug. 17, 2022taking place September 20, 2022, recognize and celebrate the industry's leading and impactful cybersecurity innovations.

In its first year, the Cybersecurity Impact Awards program identifies the organizations and vendors pioneering new and disruptive cybersecurity tools and services. Award recipients and their innovations are bringing the financial services industry one step closer to stopping illicit cyber activity.

The 2022 winners are:?

Best Enterprise Machine Learning Solution: Field Effect

Best Converged Cybersecurity/Fraud Solution-Converged Data Intelligence: DualityTechnologies

Best Enterprise Security Solution for Employee and Nth-Party Access: Radiant Logic

"Cybersecurity is advancing at a dizzying pace in the market, and innovation is occurring everywhere," says John Horn, Cybersecurity Practice Director at Aite-Novarica Group. "Financial services institutions can be challenged to identify solutions whose innovation delivers the greatest benefit to cyber resiliency," he explains. "Our Cybersecurity Impact Awards help chief information security officers identify specific, highly innovative solutions that deliver transformative value to the institution."

The winners were selected by a global panel of both internal and independent experts on cybersecurity. The identification of any Aite-Novarica Group award winner or finalist is not an endorsement by Aite-Novarica Group of any vendor, product, or service.



To request additional information about Aite-Novarica Group's Cybersecurity Impact Awards, please contact us at?pr@aite-novarica.com.?



About Cyber Defense CISO Forum:

Aite-Novarica Group's Cyber Defense CISO Forum on September 20, 2022, is a dynamic half-day event offering content and discussions providing CISOs with distinctive views of cybersecurity strategies. Designed intentionally for CISOs serving banks, credit unions, or e-commerce providers, this event is what every CISO needs to lead their institution into 2023. The inaugural Aite-Novarica Group Cyber Defense CISO Forum features executives from leading financial services firms alongside a panel of experts from Aite-Novarica Group, as they present their latest research and insights on the unique challenges of developing strategic plans in the context of ongoing attacks, expanding attack surface, new regulations, and a multitude of security solutions. Learn more about the Cyber Defense CISO Forum here.

About Aite-NovaricaGroup:

Aite-Novarica Group is an advisory firm providing mission-critical insights on technology, regulations, strategy, and operations to hundreds of banks, insurers, payments providers, and investment firms-as well as the technology and service providers that support them. Comprising former senior technology, strategy, and operations executives as well as experienced researchers and consultants, our experts provide actionable advice to our client base, leveraging deep insights developed via our extensive network of clients and other industry contacts. Visit us on the web and connect with us on Twitterand LinkedIn.