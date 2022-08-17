Smith-Midland Corporation: Smith-Midland to Present and Host Investor Meetings at the 13th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 24th

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2022 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID) (the "Company"), a provider of innovative, high-quality proprietary and patented precast concrete products and systems, today announced that management will attend and host investor meetings at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 24, 2022. The Company's presentation is scheduled at 4:00pm ET and will be webcast and may be accessed through the conference host's main website: https://www.threepartadvisors.com/midwest. Qualified investors that would like to schedule a meeting with management should contact Three Part Advisors.

About Smith-Midland

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utilities industries.

Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities located in Midland, VA, Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC, and operates Concrete Safety Systems, the Company's J-J Hooks Safety Barrier rental division. Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products, including J-J Hooks and SlenderWall, and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information, please call (540) 439-3266 or visit www.smithmidland.com.

Company Contact:

AJ Krick, CFO

540-439-3266

investors@smithmidland.com

Media Inquiries:

scrandall@midlandadvertising.com

(540) 439-8056

Investor Relations:

Steven Hooser or John Beisler

Three Part Advisors, LLC

(214) 872-2710

SOURCE: Smith-Midland Corporation

