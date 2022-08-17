Accurate Background, LLC: Accurate Background Recognized on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies List for the Eighth Time

Accurate's 2022 Inclusion Underscores Caliber of Key Growth Initiatives

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2022 / Accurate Background, the largest privately held provider of compliant background checks, drug and health screening, and monitoring solutions, today announced it has been named to Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent businesses.

Accurate's 2022 ranking marks the eighth time that the company has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list, validating its position as a trusted provider of employment screening services. This year, Accurate climbed to No. 2759, from its No. 3024 position last year and representing a three-year growth of 202%, credited to the company's accelerated expansion and commitment to deepening its market footprint to serve more customers.

"It is an honor to once again be recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America," said Tim Dowd, CEO, Accurate Background. "This year, Accurate has made significant strides to advance the background screening experience and expanded our offering of exceptional client and candidate services globally. Our improved ranking is a testament to the drive and dedication of our employees, and further demonstrates our focused efforts to scale our business through strategic investments and accelerate as a global screening provider."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of COVID-19.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at ??www.inc.com/inc5000.

More information on Accurate's complete portfolio of background screening and workplace monitoring services can be found here: https://www.accurate.com/employment-screening/.

About Accurate Background

Our vision is to make every hire the start of a success story. As a trusted provider of employment background screening and workforce monitoring services, Accurate Background gives companies of all sizes the confidence to make smarter, unbiased hiring decisions at the speed of demand. Experience a new standard of support with a dedicated team, comprehensive technology and insight, and the most extensive coverage and search options to advance your business while keeping your brand and people safe. To learn more, visit accurate.com.

For more information, please contact: media@accurate.com or accurate@pancomm.com

SOURCE: Accurate Background, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/712440/Accurate-Background-Recognized-on-the-Inc-5000-Fastest-Growing-Private-Companies-List-for-the-Eighth-Time