Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 17.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Die Goldesel-Zucht von NFT Technologies!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 915246 ISIN: US6153691059 Ticker-Symbol: DUT 
Tradegate
17.08.22
15:05 Uhr
318,15 Euro
+1,35
+0,43 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MOODYS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOODYS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
313,25313,5016:12
313,05313,4516:08
Dow Jones News
17.08.2022 | 15:10
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Moody's Ratings

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Moody's Ratings

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Moody's Ratings 17-Aug-2022 / 13:36 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Announcement regarding Moody's Ratings

DATE: August 16, 2022

International rating agency Moody's downgraded Garanti BBVA's long-term foreign-currency and local-currency deposit ratings to B3 from B2. The rating action follows Moody's's downgrading of Turkiye's sovereign bond rating to B3 with stable outlook from B2 with negative outlook, which also resulted in the downgrading of the country ceilings for foreign-currency to B3 from B2 and local-currency to B1 from Ba3 on 12 August 2022. Moody's also affirmed Garanti BBVA's BCA and the Adjusted BCA at b3. Bank's current ratings are as follows: 

Current Rating Prior 
Outlook                      Stable     Negative 
Long Term FC Deposit                B3 (Stable)  B2 (Negative) 
Long Term TL Deposit                B3 (Stable)  B2 (Negative) 
Short Term FC Deposit               Not - Prime  Not - Prime 
Short Term TL Deposit               Not - Prime  Not - Prime 
Baseline Credit Assessment - BCA          b3       b3 
Adjusted BCA                    b3       b3 
Senior Unsecured Rating (Regular Bond)       B3 (Stable)  B2 (Negative) 
Senior Unsecured Rating (Medium-Term Note Program) (P) B3     (P) B2 
National Scale Rating (NSR) Long Term Deposit   Baa1.tr    A1.tr 
National Scale Rating (NSR) Short Term       TR-2      TR-1

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 182083 
EQS News ID:  1422681 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1422681&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 17, 2022 08:37 ET (12:37 GMT)

MOODYS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.