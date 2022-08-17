DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Moody's Ratings

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Announcement regarding Moody's Ratings

DATE: August 16, 2022

International rating agency Moody's downgraded Garanti BBVA's long-term foreign-currency and local-currency deposit ratings to B3 from B2. The rating action follows Moody's's downgrading of Turkiye's sovereign bond rating to B3 with stable outlook from B2 with negative outlook, which also resulted in the downgrading of the country ceilings for foreign-currency to B3 from B2 and local-currency to B1 from Ba3 on 12 August 2022. Moody's also affirmed Garanti BBVA's BCA and the Adjusted BCA at b3. Bank's current ratings are as follows:

Current Rating Prior Outlook Stable Negative Long Term FC Deposit B3 (Stable) B2 (Negative) Long Term TL Deposit B3 (Stable) B2 (Negative) Short Term FC Deposit Not - Prime Not - Prime Short Term TL Deposit Not - Prime Not - Prime Baseline Credit Assessment - BCA b3 b3 Adjusted BCA b3 b3 Senior Unsecured Rating (Regular Bond) B3 (Stable) B2 (Negative) Senior Unsecured Rating (Medium-Term Note Program) (P) B3 (P) B2 National Scale Rating (NSR) Long Term Deposit Baa1.tr A1.tr National Scale Rating (NSR) Short Term TR-2 TR-1

