Harrison Vickers and Waterman, Inc.: For the First Time, Modern Pro Solutions Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 87 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 4,906% Percent

CHINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2022 / Today, Inc. revealed that Modern Pro Solutions, an energy company that is changing the way homeowners power their homes, is No. 87 overall on its annual Inc. 5000 list, No. 13 in California and No. 5 in the Energy sector, in the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We have developed a growth strategy that is focused on providing value with our dealer partnerships," said Bobby Tetsch, Founder & CEO, Modern Pro Solutions who founded the company in 2016. "We are honored to be recognized in these respected industry rankings and being described as the fifth fastest growing energy company is a distinctive achievement."

"Our stratospheric three-year revenue growth rate of 4,906% speaks to the trust our clients have in Modern Pro Solutions and the outstanding work that our team delivers," adds Tetsch.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Bobby Tetsch is a self-taught business visionary. He founded Modern Pro Solutions (formerly Pacific Energy Network) in 2018 to leverage his nearly 20 years of field and managerial experience in all aspects of home and business services, maintenance, and owner support.

Since starting Modern Pro Solutions, a full-service residential and commercial rooftop solar energy company, Mr. Tetsch has led an ambitious vertical integration. In 2021, Modern Pro Solutions expanded its footprint from residential solar and structured a parent company that manages subsidiary roofing, solar, HVAC, smart home, business consulting, distribution, and business financing.

Born into an Army family that helped instill the virtues of hard work, discipline, accountability, and leadership, Mr. Tetsch is intent on pioneering the integrated home services industry. His plans include expansion of MPS's territory and partnerships, and authorized dealer relationships, scaling the company's manufacturing and distribution capabilities to combat supply chain inconsistencies. Mr. Tetsch is also intent on adding a range of services such as integrating and mobilizing building data collected from internet-of-things-connected devices, building inspections, maintenance consulting, and control and monitoring software, green mortgages and bringing consumer financing in house.

