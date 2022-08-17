DJ TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 Season 2 Project Winners Announced

The TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 has announced Season 2 winners. The judging panel of industry experts, institutional professionals, and key opinion leaders were dazzled by the diversity and quality of submissions they received. With over 1800 participants for the aggregate bounty of USD1 million spread between four tracks: Web3, NFT, GameFi, and DeFi, Season 2 has been a spectacular success.

There are two sets of winners: Hackathon Winners & Community-voted Winners. DevPost will have USD765K of the prizes go to judges-voted projects and the TRON DAO Forum will have USD235K of the prizes go to community-voted projects.

The TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 and the TRON DAO Forum are all about empowering the TRON DAO community. The decentralized web is all about putting power in the hands of the people.

The Hackathon will support the top track winners with various resources, including potential funding opportunities from the TRON and BTTC Ecosystem Fund, liquidity, and integration with partner exchanges.

The Hackathon Season 2 submission began on May 16 and ended on July 25. Contestants who were interested in winning extra TRON DAO Forum prizes were encouraged to submit their projects to the TRON DAO Forum early. Interactions with community members within their forum threads were considered while judging the projects.

Thank you to the judges and participants who have made the second season of the TRON Grand Hackathon an exceptional victory.

Without further ado, the DevPost winners in each category are:

Web3

1st Prize (60K): Kattana

2nd Prize (40K): Calamus Finance

3rd Prize (30K): MistTrack Analytics Platform

4th Prize (25K): DAO Cake

5th Prize (20K): HolaChain

1st Runner Up (5k): Adshares (USDADS)

2nd Runner Up (5k): NRG & Community DAO

3rd Runner Up (5k): CertiFi

DeFi

1st Prize (60K): Meson

2nd Prize (40K): Dazzle Protocol

3rd Prize (30K): Tron Security Dashcam

4th Prize (25K): Hikaru finance

5th Prize (20K): Wink Financial

1st Runner Up (5k): shielding.cash

2nd Runner Up (5k): tpMarket

3rd Runner Up (5k): Allbridge Core

GameFi

1st Prize (60K): Score Milk

2nd Prize (40K): Caloriecoin E2E JumpGame

3rd Prize (30K): Cukies World

4th Prize (25K): TronVerse

5th Prize (20K): Rill

1st Runner Up (5k): TronNinjas GameFi

2nd Runner Up (5k): Flynn

3rd Runner Up (5k): GU3SS

NFT

1st Prize (60K): Umbre

2nd Prize (40K): Apexgo

3rd Prize (30K): Decentralease

4th Prize (25K): Helix Checkout

5th Prize (20K): NFTmall

1st Runner Up (5k): Picasarts.io

2nd Runner Up (5k): Station Bids

3rd Runner Up (5k): Swap Station

TRON DAO is also thrilled to announce the Community Forum winners. As mentioned earlier, community members voted for their favorite projects, winners will share prizes from the USD1 million Hackathon fund. Winners in each category are:

Web3

1st Prize (10K): JustMoney Pay

2nd Prize (9K): Deba's Wulf Pack

3rd Prize (8K): Tron Weekly Journal

4th Prize (7K): ERP = e-Plus

5th Prize (6K): NRG & Community DAO

1st Runner Up (5k): SaTT

2nd Runner Up (5k): Eagle Eye

3rd Runner Up (5k): DBANTA

DeFi

1st Prize (10K): Warp by USTX Team

2nd Prize (9K): ThanX Finance

3rd Prize (8K): Baoziswap - Live Staking Pool

4th Prize (7K): DIGITALMART

5th Prize (6K): TRON ENERGY BOT

1st Runner Up (5k): Carpe Diem Savings

2nd Runner Up (5k): Crystl Finance

3rd Runner Up (5k): InterCrone World

GameFi

1st Prize (10K): TronNinjas GameFi

2nd Prize (9K): TronVerse

3rd Prize (8K): theRevolt

4th Prize (7K): Cukies World

5th Prize (6K): BALROK

1st Runner Up (5k): Pet vs Pets

2nd Runner Up (5k): Moneyball

3rd Runner Up (5k): NFTBL

NFT

1st Prize (10K): Africa Stars

2nd Prize (9K): Cubie

3rd Prize (8K): Tronbies

4th Prize (7K): Capitol Lion Music Network

5th Prize (6K): T-Rex Punks

1st Runner Up (5k): JustRugNFT

2nd Runner Up (5k): Tokeniz

3rd Runner Up (5k): Multiplace & Multi-NFTs (mNFTs)

Congratulations to the winners of the TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 Season 2. Thank you for making the TRON/BTTC ecosystem that much more inclusive and innovative!

About TRON DAO

TRON is dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent , a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of August 2022, it has over 107 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 3.7 billion total transactions, and over USD11.5 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN. In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. Most recently, the over-collateralized decentralized stablecoin USDD was launched on the TRON blockchain, backed by the first-ever crypto reserve for the blockchain industry - TRON DAO Reserve, marking TRON's official entry into decentralized stablecoins.

