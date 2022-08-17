DJ TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 Season 2 Project Winners Announced
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 Season 2 Project Winners Announced
Geneva, Switzerland
The TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 has announced Season 2 winners. The judging panel of industry experts, institutional professionals, and key opinion leaders were dazzled by the diversity and quality of submissions they received. With over 1800 participants for the aggregate bounty of USD1 million spread between four tracks: Web3, NFT, GameFi, and DeFi, Season 2 has been a spectacular success.
There are two sets of winners: Hackathon Winners & Community-voted Winners. DevPost will have USD765K of the prizes go to judges-voted projects and the TRON DAO Forum will have USD235K of the prizes go to community-voted projects.
The TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 and the TRON DAO Forum are all about empowering the TRON DAO community. The decentralized web is all about putting power in the hands of the people.
The Hackathon will support the top track winners with various resources, including potential funding opportunities from the TRON and BTTC Ecosystem Fund, liquidity, and integration with partner exchanges.
The Hackathon Season 2 submission began on May 16 and ended on July 25. Contestants who were interested in winning extra TRON DAO Forum prizes were encouraged to submit their projects to the TRON DAO Forum early. Interactions with community members within their forum threads were considered while judging the projects.
Thank you to the judges and participants who have made the second season of the TRON Grand Hackathon an exceptional victory.
Without further ado, the DevPost winners in each category are:
Web3
1st Prize (60K): Kattana
2nd Prize (40K): Calamus Finance
3rd Prize (30K): MistTrack Analytics Platform
4th Prize (25K): DAO Cake
5th Prize (20K): HolaChain
1st Runner Up (5k): Adshares (USDADS)
2nd Runner Up (5k): NRG & Community DAO
3rd Runner Up (5k): CertiFi
DeFi
1st Prize (60K): Meson
2nd Prize (40K): Dazzle Protocol
3rd Prize (30K): Tron Security Dashcam
4th Prize (25K): Hikaru finance
5th Prize (20K): Wink Financial
1st Runner Up (5k): shielding.cash
2nd Runner Up (5k): tpMarket
3rd Runner Up (5k): Allbridge Core
GameFi
1st Prize (60K): Score Milk
2nd Prize (40K): Caloriecoin E2E JumpGame
3rd Prize (30K): Cukies World
4th Prize (25K): TronVerse
5th Prize (20K): Rill
1st Runner Up (5k): TronNinjas GameFi
2nd Runner Up (5k): Flynn
3rd Runner Up (5k): GU3SS
NFT
1st Prize (60K): Umbre
2nd Prize (40K): Apexgo
3rd Prize (30K): Decentralease
4th Prize (25K): Helix Checkout
5th Prize (20K): NFTmall
1st Runner Up (5k): Picasarts.io
2nd Runner Up (5k): Station Bids
3rd Runner Up (5k): Swap Station
TRON DAO is also thrilled to announce the Community Forum winners. As mentioned earlier, community members voted for their favorite projects, winners will share prizes from the USD1 million Hackathon fund. Winners in each category are:
Web3
1st Prize (10K): JustMoney Pay
2nd Prize (9K): Deba's Wulf Pack
3rd Prize (8K): Tron Weekly Journal
4th Prize (7K): ERP = e-Plus
5th Prize (6K): NRG & Community DAO
1st Runner Up (5k): SaTT
2nd Runner Up (5k): Eagle Eye
3rd Runner Up (5k): DBANTA
DeFi
1st Prize (10K): Warp by USTX Team
2nd Prize (9K): ThanX Finance
3rd Prize (8K): Baoziswap - Live Staking Pool
4th Prize (7K): DIGITALMART
5th Prize (6K): TRON ENERGY BOT
1st Runner Up (5k): Carpe Diem Savings
2nd Runner Up (5k): Crystl Finance
3rd Runner Up (5k): InterCrone World
GameFi
1st Prize (10K): TronNinjas GameFi
2nd Prize (9K): TronVerse
3rd Prize (8K): theRevolt
4th Prize (7K): Cukies World
5th Prize (6K): BALROK
1st Runner Up (5k): Pet vs Pets
2nd Runner Up (5k): Moneyball
3rd Runner Up (5k): NFTBL
NFT
1st Prize (10K): Africa Stars
2nd Prize (9K): Cubie
3rd Prize (8K): Tronbies
4th Prize (7K): Capitol Lion Music Network
5th Prize (6K): T-Rex Punks
1st Runner Up (5k): JustRugNFT
2nd Runner Up (5k): Tokeniz
3rd Runner Up (5k): Multiplace & Multi-NFTs (mNFTs)
Congratulations to the winners of the TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 Season 2. Thank you for making the TRON/BTTC ecosystem that much more inclusive and innovative!
In the meantime, follow us on the TRON DAO Twitter for updates and subscribe to the Around the Block Podcast for informative content. Stay tuned for Season 3.
About TRON DAO
TRON is dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent , a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of August 2022, it has over 107 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 3.7 billion total transactions, and over USD11.5 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN. In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. Most recently, the over-collateralized decentralized stablecoin USDD was launched on the TRON blockchain, backed by the first-ever crypto reserve for the blockchain industry - TRON DAO Reserve, marking TRON's official entry into decentralized stablecoins.
Contact Details
Feroz Lakhani
press.hackathon@trondao.org
