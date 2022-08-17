AELF FlightService Adds Passenger Service to ACMI and Charter Operation

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AELF FlightService has added significant passenger capacity to its widebody ACMI and charter capability, which it operates in conjunction with its affiliate, Malta-based Maleth Aero AOC.

The AELF group owns a fleet of A330-200s and 767s. Two of the A330-200s that are immediately available for service offer all economy configuration at 345Y class seats and a third is in 24J / 259Y, dual cabin configuration. Maleth Aero will add two additional passenger aircraft in September and October, both of which will accommodate 295 passengers in a 12J / 283Y, dual class configuration.

"We are thrilled to see our business continue to evolve and expand into new areas. Our experienced team is currently signing up long- and short-term contracts for passenger ACMI and charter operation. We also anticipate continuing to offer P2F cargo service in the months ahead through an STC that has been in the works throughout the past year," said Stephen Haire, Associate Vice President, Commercial for AELF FlightService. The passenger aircraft are available for immediate service. The cargo aircraft Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) was developed by Avensis, which has engineered a passenger to freighter modification for which it is awaiting approval from EASA for long-term operation.

"What sets us apart is our ability to customize programs for our partners. With extensive experience in both wet and dry leasing, we offer airlines, and others who require lift, a solution for charters, ACMI, operating leases and flexible solutions in between," said Haire. The addition of passenger operations is an important next step in the company's strategic growth plans.

At the onset of the pandemic, AELF FlightService expanded its core aircraft leasing business to meet the needs of an overwhelmed cargo market. In 2020, the AELF group, together with European partners, led the acquisition of the controlling interest in Maleth Aero, expanding its offerings to include charter and ACMI flights. Maleth Aero has established a strong position in the market, and now has a total of 10 widebody aircraft that are currently in operation or have been acquired for entry into service with the airline. The group also owns and manages a dry leased fleet.

AELF FlightService, together with its affiliates, offers extensive experience in aircraft leasing, air freight and passenger solutions. The company, along with airline Maleth Aero AOC, is a part of the AELF group, which owns a fleet of widebody passenger and cargo aircraft and offers a full spectrum of services ranging from single charter flights to mid-term ACMI and long-term dry leasing. The group has offices in Chicago, Miami, Dublin, and Malta. Learn more at AELF-FlightService.com. For the latest updates, follow us on LinkedIn, Instagramand Twitter.

