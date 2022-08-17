Forum Asset Management: Forum Real Estate Income and Impact Fund Announces July 2022 Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2022 / Forum Real Estate Income and Impact Fund ("REIIF" or the "Trust") announced a distribution for the month of July 2022 as follows:

DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT Series Monthly Annualized A $ 0.0313 $ 0.3750 F 0.0375 0.4500 I 0.0396 0.4750

This distribution is the seventh monthly distribution since the launch of REIIF in December 2021 and was paid on August 17, 2022, to unitholders of record as at July 31, 2022.

About REIIF

REIIF invests principally in institutional-quality, multi-family rental apartments, purpose-built student accommodations (PBSA), and co-living communities located in supply constrained markets in Canada. The Trust also strives to deliver a sector-leading impact and ESG-driven portfolio that will enhance yields and total returns while future-proofing the portfolio to ensure diversity and resiliency of income. For more information, please visit our website at www.forumreiif.ca.

About Forum Asset Management Inc.

Forum Asset Management Inc., the manager of REIIF, collectively with its affiliates ("FAMI"), is an investor, developer and asset manager operating across North America for over 25 years. Our core purpose is to deliver Extraordinary Outcomes to our stakeholders. Our adaptable, agile and dynamic team is committed to sustainability and responsible investing, creating value that benefits the communities in which we invest.

Our investment focus includes real estate, private equity and infrastructure. The enterprise value of our assets under management currently exceeds C$1.7 billion. Our investments have attracted a number of top investors. We're proud to have delivered in the top tier of alternative asset returns since 2002, while positively impacting over 6,000 lives. Visit: www.forumam.com.

Contacts

Name: Rajeev Viswanathan, Chief Financial Officer

Phone Number: 416-947-0389

Email: rajeev@forumam.com

Cautionary Statement

The information contained in this news release is for informational purposes only; is not investment, financial or other advice; and is not intended to be used as the basis for making an investment decision. This news release does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities, nor shall any part of this news release form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision in relation to any securities of REIIF. This news release does not constitute any form of commitment, recommendation, representation, or warranty on the part of any person. No reliance should be placed on the completeness of the information contained in this news release. This news release is not intended to be a comprehensive review of all matters concerning REIIF. Please visit www.forumreiif.ca for more information.

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or states that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to FAMI. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse factors affecting the real estate market generally or those specific markets in which REIIF holds properties; volatility of real estate prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources and/or inability to access capital on favourable terms; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks. Although FAMI has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and FAMI does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required under applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE: Forum Asset Management

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/712286/Forum-Real-Estate-Income-and-Impact-Fund-Announces-July-2022-Monthly-Distribution