Competing next to Vans, Coca Cola, Dove, Lego and many more, United Partners "The Walkers: Less Talking, Keep Walking" campaign for Johnnie Walker won the categories "International Campaign" Agency Category and "Integration of Traditional and New Media" Agency Category" at IPRA Golden World Awards.

"The campaign, created in collaboration between the creative agency Dept and Culture Entertainment agency United Partners (UP), is transforming Johnnie Walker's famous KEEP WALKING platform into a locally relevant, rallying cry for collective progress, as the world needs progress now more than ever.says Dora Anna Fejes, Senior Brand Manager Whiskey at Diageo EPM.

The strategic multi-channel PR solution showcased the 'tenacity' of the Eastern European region at the heart of the campaign. By partnering with Eastern European celebrity Milla Jovovich and crafting a market-specific approach the UP team has made a highly relevant and meaningful action-oriented concept for the region and for the local distribution partners that has delivered talkability as well as business results.

For UP this campaign demonstrated the agency's expertise in the international market, as earlier this year the agency was also one of the finalists at The Sabre Awards for "The Diamond Award in Brand Building".

"During the last few years we have extended our focus on international growth, and winning in the categories "Best International Campaign" as well as "Integration of Traditional and New Media" is a great reassurance that we are on the right track. It proves we are well equipped to help our partners' brands to grow through our work in the international PR and marketing scene" says Maria Gergova Bengtsson, Founder and CEO of United Partners.

About United Partners

United Partners is one of the leading communication agencies in Central and Eastern Europe. UP's mission is to help people choose its clients' brands, products, offers, causes, and ideas through a great mix of insight-driven strategies, bold creativity, and the right communication channels.

