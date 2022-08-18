AttackIQ Cybersecurity Roadshow, Academy Live, Hits London this September

LONDON, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybersecurity firm AttackIQ is announcing the arrival of its 2022 Academy Live program in EMEA, with the first stop in London at etc.venues St Pauls from 9am until 1pm on September 6.

Academy Live is an international event spanning three continents with the mission of educating cybersecurity professionals on the practice of a threat-informed defence and helping to close the cybersecurity skills gap.

A World Economic Forum report found that 60 per cent of businesses would now find it challenging to respond to a cybersecurity incident, owing to a shortage of skills within their team. Without the right expertise, businesses will fail in protecting their key assets against increasingly sophisticated fraudsters, and employees will tread water when attempting to level up their career.

Academy Live gives attendees the chance to hone their cyber-resilience skills in areas such as emulation planning, mission analysis, and the MITRE ATT&CK framework.

Academy Live is an in-person edition of AttackIQ Academy, an online cybersecurity learning community with 33,000+ students in 190+ countries.

Attendees experience in classroom-style learning with hands-on labs, as well as networking opportunities with fellow professionals.

Participants receive a digital certificate and a Credly Badge once the course is completed.

Ross Brewer, Vice President of EMEA and APJ for AttackIQ elaborates on the opportunity that the Academy Live program provides, "AttackIQ's Academy Live provides a means for individuals to improve their employability in an industry suffering a shortfall in the cyber-skills necessary to protect organisations. Through gaining knowledge in areas like asset scoping and threat profiling, participants can develop a well-rounded skillset utilising cutting-edge techniques to defend systems against bad actors."

To see all Academy Live locations, visit www.attackiq.com/academy-live . For questions about the London event, please contact registration@garnishevent.com .

