Fractionalization of offsets will democratize access and allow customers to purchase and retire carbon credits as little as one gram from the company's specialized Carbon Pool

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2022) - TraceSafe Inc., (CSE: TSF) ("TraceSafe" or the "Company"), a global leader in location-aware Internet of Things (IoT) platforms for large-scale enterprise operations and managed decarbonization, has announced the launch of its fractionalised carbon credits through its carbon management platform, ShiftCarbon. With fractionalized credits from TraceSafe's Carbon Pool- a special reserve of verified credits, customers of all sizes can offset emissions based on their objectives, and embed carbon removal into their workflow and customer facing applications. Part of the company's recently launched ShiftCarbon platform, fractionalized credits will accelerate carbon neutrality by allowing businesses more flexibility and control over offsetting their carbon footprint.

While carbon credits are a critical tool for companies to tackle climate change and build social capital, the cost of carbon credits may prove to be a deterrent for smaller organizations that are just getting started. With fractionalized carbon credits, companies can offset even the smallest amount of carbon emissions. Along with fractionalization, the platform also powers programmatic carbon neutralization that enables carbon removal through an easy to use API resulting in the most efficient route to net-zero.

"At TraceSafe, we believe that everyone should have the option to fight climate change. No effort is too small or too big when it comes to climate action and fractionalization of credits will remove any cost barrier in carbon offsetting. We are proud to be one of the pioneers of fractionalized carbon credits that will truly democratize climate action," said Qayyum Rajan, Head of Carbon Products- TraceSafe. "Selecting and implementing high quality carbon-offsets can be overwhelming and complicated. Our singular goal is to make this process easy and efficient for our customers. With our experience solving complex problems with innovation, we bring in the support and technology to help anyone trying to neutralize any amount of carbon emissions efficiently and transparently."

About TraceSafe

TraceSafe provides Internet of Things (IoT) solutions transforming large-scale industrial and enterprise operations with unique wearables, industrial-grade sensors and award-winning analytics platform. The Company's hardware solutions, powered by advanced low-power bluetooth beacons, work together with its proprietary software to provide mission-critical data enabling safer, efficient and sustainable enterprise environments. With presence across North America, Asia and Europe, TraceSafe's solutions are trusted by leading organizations in healthcare, hospitality, construction, events, education and government. Recently, the company announced a strategic focus towards 'managed decarbonization' to help companies take credible climate action using high quality offsets. To this end, TraceSafe acquired an offset marketplace and launched its full suite of carbon management solutions - www.tracesafe.io/shiftcarbon.

