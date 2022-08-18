Wearable Health Solutions, Inc.: Wearable Health Solutions Inc. Announces Full Launch and Fulfillment of Its First New 4G Product To Dealers and Vendors in August of 2022

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2022 / Wearable Health Solutions Inc. (OTC PINK:WHSI) ("Wearable Health Solutions" or the "Company"), today announced that it will start the launch of its new 4G products.

"The company has received inventory and will launch its new 4G products to its dealer and vendor networks in August of 2022," stated Peter Pizzino, president. "The product offerings include the anticipated 4G device and accessories. We are thrilled to provide the new 4G units to our dealers and vendors who have been eagerly awaiting shipment. The pent-up demand for our 4G solution is outstanding, we are committed to filling existing orders immediately, and will immediately plan to replenish inventory."

Wearable Health Solutions has also arranged third party financing for qualified dealers which will allow the network of over 200 dealers to receive lines of credit or inventory financing from $10,000 up to $100,000.

Marc Cayle, VP of Innovation and Development stated, "This type of financial assistance is unique to our industry and has never been offered to our distribution channel partners and dealers before. We have not seen any other manufacturer provide support in such a financing manner to date. WHSI's third party partners will have a landing page attached to iHelpalarm.com so that dealers may easily click and apply for financing."

Cayle continued, "We want to provide the path of least resistance for our dealers so they can concentrate on providing the best product with the best customer service possible to their constituents. Cashflow is king for these businesses, and we do not want our dealers to allocate cash to inventory if it can be used to help them improve their business through marketing and other revenue generating opportunities."

The company has also made arrangements for national distribution of the new product to dealers in order to streamline operations and offer additional convenience to dealers across the United States, Canada, New Zealand and the Caribbean.

"Efforts to systematize our order flow and fulfillment process have been made in anticipation of the high order volume," stated Marc Cayle, VP of Innovation and Development.

About Wearable Health Solutions, Inc.:

WHSI is an established manufacturer of PERS (Personal Emergency Response Systems ("PERS")) devices, and is established in the medical alarm device and eHealth sector. As such, we provide innovative wearable healthcare products and services to dealers and distributors across the globe. Our management team has over 30 years in the business, beginning with the launch of the MediPendant, the first medical alarm device that enabled the user to speak and listen to the emergency response operator directly through the device. WHSI will be launching its latest PERS device, the iHelp Max, in the Summer 2022. The iHelp Max is a 4G cellular PERS device with advanced features such as fall detection, geo-fencing, AI utilizing Google Assistant and Alexa, notifications, daily check-ins, and medication reminders, that are sold directly to dealers and distributors in the U.S and around the world. Further to the launch of the iHelp Max, the company is developing additional features for the device that include RPM (Remote Patient Monitoring). Utilizing the iHelp Max device, WHSI's advanced medical alarm technology platform enables remote monitoring and data collection of essential vital signs in real-time and with historical values via Bluetooth, NFC, and WiFi technology. Our RPM solution includes real time monitoring of vital signs that will be stored in the cloud to enable viewing of historical data, as well as identify potential health issues before they become catastrophic events. WHSI is offering two distinct RPM paths to market: Direct to Consumer and Enterprise solutions. Both offer simplified connectivity for patients/customers and their circle of care. The consumer that wants to be proactive with their health can purchase disease-specific kits for Heart Disease, CHF, Hypertension, Diabetes, Obesity, COPD, Metabolic Syndrome, and more. The peripherals will automatically connect to the iHelp Max, and the data will flow to the WHS HIPPA compliant cloud so it can be viewed on demand. Enterprise customers, such as health systems, physician groups, primary care providers, insurance companies and others who are managing chronic conditions through remote patient monitoring programs will use Wearable Health Solutions' solution that includes a small tablet combined with disease-specific peripherals and a robust platform where all of the data is available. Threshold breach alerts, broad compliance initiatives, CPT code adherence and billing are integrated for ease of use for enterprise customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Wearable Health Solutions and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to (i) Wearable Health Solutions ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Wearable Health Solution's ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with users of its solutions; (iii) Wearable Health Solution's ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Wearable Health Solution's ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Wearable Health Solution's business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Wearable Health Solution's business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Wearable Health Solution's business; (x) Wearable Health Solution's ability to protect its intellectual property; (xi) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent quarterly report on filed by Wearable Health Solutions with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Wearable Health Solutions anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Wearable Health Solutions assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

