

UNION (dpa-AFX) - In response to certain media inquiries, home improvement retailer Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (BBBY) said Thursday that it has reached a constructive agreement with RC Ventures in March and are committed to maximizing value for all shareholders.



The company added that it is continuing to execute on its priorities to enhance liquidity, make strategic changes and improve operations to win back customers, and drive cost efficiencies; all to restore our company to its heritage as the best destination for the home, for all stakeholders.



Specifically, the company noted that it has been working expeditiously over the past several weeks with external financial advisors and lenders on strengthening its balance sheet.



The Company said it will provide more information in an update at the end of this month.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BED BATH & BEYOND-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de