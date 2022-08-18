Connectus Wealth Advisers Launches MyConnectus, an Innovative Digital Engagement Platform That Delivers an Integrated Wealth Management Experience to Advisers and their Clients

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2022 / Connectus Wealth Advisers ("Connectus"), a global wealth management organization that delivers personalized advice through a collaborative alliance of client-centric advisers, and a partner firm of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), announced today that it has launched MyConnectus, a proprietary digital engagement platform, which will be available exclusively to Connectus and Focus partner firm advisers and their clients.

MyConnectus represents an innovative advancement in the ability for independent wealth managers and their clients to access comprehensive financial information and collaborate in real time. MyConnectus leverages the power of smart technology, through which a broad array of information and resources have been integrated to deliver a unified client and adviser experience. Importantly, MyConnectus facilitates hyper-personalization, enabling advisers to tailor both the access to relevant financial planning and investment information and the extent of interaction based on specific client preferences.

MyConnectus is an integral component of the continued roll-out and expansion of Excelerate With Connectus, a program that incorporates Focus' best practices and value-added resources with the flexibility to allow each Connectus partner to maintain its boutique approach and client service model. Excelerate supports the evolving needs of advisers in driving growth, increasing efficiency and enhancing client outcomes.

"We are thrilled to launch MyConnectus, addressing a known gap that exists in the independent wealth management industry. The tools currently available to RIAs and other independent wealth managers are limited in their ability to provide real-time client and adviser engagement in a digital format," said Amy DeTolla, Chief Experience Officer at Connectus. "With MyConnectus, we have developed an integrated solution that will substantially enhance the online interaction between advisers and their clients, which is an essential element of the overall client experience."

"The launch of MyConnectus is another example of how Connectus continues to deliver on its value proposition of enhancing both the adviser and client experience,"said Molly Bennard, CEO of Connectus. "By staying on the leading edge of industry evolution, Connectus is able to deliver state-of-the-art tools and solutions that are a value-add resource to Connectus and Focus partners alike."

About Connectus Wealth Advisers

Connectus Wealth Advisers is a global wealth management organization delivering personalized advice through a partnership of client-centric advisers who share a common desire for sustainable growth and a steadfast passion to serve their clients' best interests. Connectus partners have access to a shared services platform, expanded client solutions and value-added strategic support that helps accelerate growth, enhances the client and employee experience, and generates better outcomes. Through Focus Financial Partners, Connectus advisers benefit from Focus' scale and extensive network, continuity planning, insights and best practices. Focus is also a source of permanent capital to accelerate growth and enhance business and client outcomes. For more information, please visit www.connectuswealth.com.

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus' current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are and will be subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus' operations and business environment, including the impact of the conflict in Ukraine, which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

