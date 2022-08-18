York IE Announces 6th Cohort of Startup Investments

MANCHESTER, NH / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2022 / York IE , a vertically integrated strategic growth and investment firm, today announced its sixth investment cohort.

The six-month cohort, which ran from Jan. 1-June 30, includes eight total investments: five new companies and three follow-ons to previous investments. York IE also saw significant growth and progress from prior investments within its portfolio.

"Although the macroeconomy continues to be volatile, there are still strong opportunities for innovative startups," said Kyle York, CEO, York IE. "We've preached efficient growth since our founding, and as a result, we've never been busier. I'm incredibly proud to work with the companies in this cohort, who are going to do big things."

Sixth York IE Cohort

With this six-month cohort, York IE has now completed 44 investments in 35 companies. The new companies within this cohort are:

Nurse-1-1 , the first conversational marketing company for healthcare. (Boston)

, the first conversational marketing company for healthcare. (Boston) Klearly , bringing science and scale for B2B revenue teams. (Durham, N.C.)

, bringing science and scale for B2B revenue teams. (Durham, N.C.) Maxa , a data automation and AI analytics provider for enterprise resource planning systems. (Montreal)

, a data automation and AI analytics provider for enterprise resource planning systems. (Montreal) Evorra , a privacy-first data marketplace for brands and agencies. (London)

, a privacy-first data marketplace for brands and agencies. (London) Bento , the platform for better dental plans. (Boston)

The follow-on investments include:

HourWork , which is creating an open-employment network with the mission to save the American Dream for 80 million hourly workers, helping employers recruit and retain workers. (Boston)

, which is creating an open-employment network with the mission to save the American Dream for 80 million hourly workers, helping employers recruit and retain workers. (Boston) Serenity , the only network that brings aging service providers, older adults, and their loved ones together. Serenity's promise is to bring an experience of simplicity and harmony to every step of the senior care journey. (Denver)

, the only network that brings aging service providers, older adults, and their loved ones together. Serenity's promise is to bring an experience of simplicity and harmony to every step of the senior care journey. (Denver) WEVO , which empowers anyone to effortlessly generate reliable human insights, to create the most valuable digital experiences. (Boston)

"We have a big vision at Bento to disrupt the oral health industry," said Ram Sudireddy, founder and CEO, Bento. "York IE understands that vision and is helping us achieve it not only through their investment but by acting as an extension of our team. That combination is rare and appreciated."

Several companies in this cohort, including Bento, Klearly and Nurse-1-1, have also engaged with York IE's advisory services .

"York IE was instrumental in helping to announce our seed round," said Bailey Caroll, marketing director at Nurse-1-1. "We hit the ground running and haven't looked back."

Earlier Investments Grow and Succeed

Many companies within York IE's first , second and third , fourth and fifth cohorts have seen growth and success within their respective businesses and industries.

BedRock Systems launched a collaboration with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation and Missile Center and DESE Research.

Blustream raised a $5.2 million Series A round of financing and added new leadership.

Metadata raised a $40 million Series B round and added over 110 new customers in the last 12 months. The company also attracted nearly 2,000 live attendees and over 4,000 registrants to its first annual DEMAND conference.

Serenity partnered with Amazon Alexa to bring voice AI and video technology to its platform.

StackShare reached the 1 million developer milestone on its platform and announced that more than 1,000 engineering teams have adopted StackShare Enterprise .

York IE Momentum

York IE has shown significant growth in recent months. The firm launched its research and development advisory services , which combine strategic planning and project management with world-class developer talent, and acquired its strategic partner All Cloud Works Technologies, based in Ahmedabad, India.

York IE also announced a strategic partnership with Morningside Group and introduced Darlene Grant as its newest investment partner and advisor, focusing on sales strategy and revenue operations.

Additionally, the firm launched the following programs and initiatives:

TechWomen Invest , which helps increase the number of female technology investors and facilitate more opportunities for them to share their expertise with founders;

, which helps increase the number of female technology investors and facilitate more opportunities for them to share their expertise with founders; York IE Labs , which helps co-found technology startups and spin off intellectual property into new companies; and

, which helps co-found technology startups and spin off intellectual property into new companies; and a Strategic Partner Program to support entrepreneurs and their startups.

To explore investment opportunities with York IE, click here .

ABOUT YORK IE

York IE is a vertically integrated strategic growth and investment firm helping reshape the way companies are built, scaled and monetized. Through Fuel, its SaaS platform, hands-on advisory services and selective early stage B2B SaaS investments, York IE supports ambitious entrepreneurs, operators and investors on their quest to scale startups and disrupt markets.

