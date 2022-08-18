Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (408/22)

With effect from August 23, 2022, the unit rights in Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including September 01, 2022. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: CLS UR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018408379 Order book ID: 265798 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from August 23, 2022, the paid subscription units in Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: CLS BTU B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018408387 Order book ID: 265799 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com