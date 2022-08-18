Selangor, Malaysia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2022) - Drone-based and AI-powered solutions provider, AECA, has announced that it is setting out to improve the affordability of high-level drone-technology. Through its newly unveiled strategies, it will be bolstering access to this equipment for companies across sectors such as construction, mining, security and more.

In a global market that is predicted to grow to $43 billion by 2024, after sitting at just over $14 billion in 2018, businesses and organizations are increasingly looking to integrate drone-technology as a means of increasing productivity. For the most sophisticated drones, companies may have to pay tens of thousands of dollars.

AECA Solutions is offering the latest in drone-technology for reasonable prices, in order to level the playing field for businesses currently struggling with productivity issues, but that cannot afford to spend exorbitant figures on each drone. Senior officials at the company underline that, with every service and product that AECA provides, the number one priority is always the client, rather than profit-margins.

The company's flagship product is the Quantum Systems designed fixed-wing Trinity F90+ drone, which offers an array of functions that go beyond the capabilities of traditional drones. It is able to take off and land vertically (VTOL) and travel for up to 90 minutes, as well as providing multi-spectral, high-resolution RGB images. Through AECA Solutions' LiDAR sensors, which are integrated into the Trinity F90+ drones, they can scan the terrain and create 3D maps with an accuracy of 3cm.

As part of this announcement, AECA Solutions is committing to making this cutting-edge drone technology available to as many sectors and organizations as possible. The firm's drones can offer a variety of in-depth data, and also utilize its in-house team to perform extensive analysis once the data has been captured.

AECA is providing its top-end drone-tech as a means of helping the oil and gas industry, for instance, to carry out site surveillance and potentially reduce the cost of manual operations. The range of the Trinity F90+ enables companies to conduct site inspections in areas that would be outside the reach of typical measures. Similarly, AECA Solutions is utilizing its drone-technology to help security agencies capture images that are invisible to the human eye.

In addition to this, AECA Solutions is underlining its drive to make the best drone-technology accessible to companies involved in precision agriculture, aerial surveying, construction and environmental monitoring and maintenance, among others.

Founded in 2016 by a duo that was passionate about the opportunities that could be provided by incorporating cutting-edge technology into the drone space, AECA Solutions offers an end-to-end solution for businesses, from flying the drones to analyzing the data that is produced.

"We have seen time and again that our combination of high-tech products and comprehensive services are capable of enhancing data-accuracy, reducing costs and transforming productivity. This is why we aim to make our drone-technology as accessible to as many companies and organizations as possible. We will achieve this by staying true to our core principle that the needs of the client must always be the focal point of the operation," concludes Tengku Erina, CEO of AECA Solutions.

Media Contact:

NAME: Tengku Erina Nasrudin

Email: info@aeca-solutions.com

