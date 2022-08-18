Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2022) - GENERAL EUROPEAN STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS INC. (OTC Pink: GESI) (the "Company" or "GESI") has become aware of certain promotional materials that were not authorized or published by the Company or its management. As such, OTC Markets placed a "Caveat Emptor" designation on GESI's quotes. Wolfgang Rauball, Director and CEO of GESI stated, "Our management firmly believes in full disclosure of all current information, and I'd like to remind our potential investors and current shareholders that official news of GESI is and will always be communicated through official press releases which are posted on OTC Markets and the following company social media accounts:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/gesi_inc

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GESI.Inc

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/generaleuropeanstrategicinvestments

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gesi.inc/

Investors should be wary of any information received from other outside sources that do not represent the Company or its interests."

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes "forward-looking statements". such statements include any that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or similar words or expressions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those in such statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted and any reported should not be considered an indication of future performance. Potential risks and uncertainties include the Company's operating history and resources, together with all usual and common economic, competitive, and equity market conditions/risks.

Contact:

Robert Seguin, V.P., Investor Relations

General European Strategic Investments Inc.

Robert.Seguin@gesi-usa.com

