CIX Canadian Innovation Exchange: CIX Selected by Startup World Cup to Host Canadian Regional Competition Again

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2022 / Today, CIX Canadian Innovation Exchange announced that it has continued its exclusive partnership with Startup World Cupto host its Canadian regional competition. The 2022 regional competition will be held on November 1-2, 2022 as a part of the CIX Summit.

Startup World Cup is a global conference and competition with the goal of bridging startup ecosystems worldwide. It is organized by Pegasus Tech Ventures , a Silicon Valley-based multinational VC firm. There are 70+ regional events across North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia, leading up to the Grand Finale in Silicon Valley in September 2022, where the global champion will be awarded a USD $1 million investment prize.

As part of the program each year, Startup World Cup Canada Regional judges attend CIX and select a winner from the CIX Top 20 Early recipient companies who will represent Canada at the Startup World Cup Grand Finale.

Past CIX Top 20 Early Award Winners of the Canadian Startup World Cup Canada Regional include:



Again this year, Startup World Cup will recognize the 2022 CIX Top 20 Early companies as the finalists for Canada. Startup World Cup judges will be at CIX, in person, to select one finalist, who will be presented the Startup World Cup for Canada at CIX on Nov 2, 2022 in Toronto.

"Through this partnership CIX is giving Canadian startups exposure to some of the top VCs and tech entrepreneurs in Silicon Valley creating funding and partnership opportunities, that are otherwise difficult to source, especially during this difficult fundraising environment," said Lauren Linton, Executive Director of CIX.

CIX 2021 Top 20 company, Lumen5, who was selected as the Canadian winner, is invited to represent Canada at the 2022 Grand Finale on Sept 30, 2022 in San Francisco.

The Canadian winner that is selected at CIX this November will be invited to represent Canada in the spring of 2023 at the next Startup World Cup Grand Finale.

The Startup World Cup Grand Finale has featured prominent figures from the entrepreneurship community including Steve Wozniak (Co-Founder of Apple), Reid Hoffman (Founding CEO of LinkedIn), Marcelo Claure (COO of SoftBank Group), Tim Westergren (Founder & Former CEO of Pandora), Ray Lane (Former President & COO of Oracle), Marc Randolph (Co-Founder of Netflix), Adam Cheyer (Co-Founder of Siri), Vinod Khosla (Co-Founder of Sun Microsystems), John Chambers (Chairman Emeritus of Cisco), Window Snyder (Former CSSO of Intel), and more. Startup World Cup had veteran investors from Kleiner Perkins, Y Combinator, NEA, Techstars, Intel Capital, M12, 500 Startups, GE Ventures, DFJ, IBM Ventures, Social Capital, Index Ventures, and Plug and Play Ventures, as well as investors from all over the world, judging the global and regional finals.

###

CIX - Canadian Innovation Exchange

CIX is Canada's largest startup awards program and investment conference which showcases Canada's most promising early stage and scaling startups. Now in its 15th year, CIX's invited delegates are Canada's award-winning startups, North American VCs, corporates, private equity investors and advisors. CIX takes place November 1-2, 2022 at the Hilton in downtown Toronto. CIX CIXTop @CIXCommunity. To register for CIX please visit: https://cixsummit.com/2022/

For more information or to apply for a media pass please direct your inquiries to:

John Whalen, Director, Marketing jwhalen@brunico.com

SOURCE: CIX Canadian Innovation Exchange

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/712548/CIX-Selected-by-Startup-World-Cup-to-Host-Canadian-Regional-Competition-Again