Cobalt Iron Inc., a leading provider of SaaS-based enterprise data protection, today announced that GigaOm has named Cobalt Iron an industry Leader in its 2022 GigaOm Radar Report for Hybrid Cloud Data Protection: Large Enterprises. The company earned the ranking based on the features and capabilities of the Cobalt Iron Compass enterprise SaaS backup platform.

Every year, GigaOm studies multiple hybrid cloud data protection vendors for large enterprises. Its report which includes the signature "radar"-style chart offers the company's forward-looking perspective on various vendors based on their products' technical capabilities and feature sets.

Among the 18 companies GigaOm evaluated, Cobalt Iron is one of only five companies in the Leader tier of the radar chart and one of only three that GigaOm calls out as noteworthy. According to the report, "Cobalt Iron impressed with a compelling BaaS offering based on a versatile and efficient architecture, strong cyber resiliency, and analytics. ... It has robust ransomware protection mechanisms, advanced analytics, and comprehensive workload support, including Kubernetes."

GigaOm highlights Cobalt Iron's ability to support not only virtualization systems and all major cloud services (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, and Alibaba) but also a wide variety of platforms and applications (including mission-critical databases such as Oracle and SAP HANA) and a comprehensive range of operating systems.

The report also details Cobalt Iron's impressive protection in the face of cyberthreats: "Cobalt Iron provides strong cyber resiliency features at both the predictive and remediation levels. Cyberattack detection includes monitoring multiple anomalies and abnormal behaviors, including baselining the normal environmental behavior and observing deviations. These capabilities are regularly improved and made available to customers. The architecture includes isolation and strengthened security measures, and backups are immutable, with the ability to place data in multiple locations."

"IT organizations turn to the GigaOm report to help them compare solutions because they know GigaOm does a thorough job of evaluating products fairly based on strict criteria," said Chris Snell, solutions architect, EMEA at Cobalt Iron. "Cobalt Iron works hard to remain a leader and to continue delivering effective solutions in the challenging data protection industry. This report is another validation of Cobalt Iron Compass for enterprises that are looking for the best in hybrid cloud data protection."

Cobalt Iron was founded in 2013 to bring about fundamental changes in the world's approach to secure data protection, and today the company's Compass is the world's leading SaaS-based enterprise data protection system. Through analytics and automation, Compass enables enterprises to transform and optimize legacy backup solutions into a simple cloud-based architecture with built-in cybersecurity. Processing more than 8 million jobs a month for customers in 44 countries, Compass delivers modern data protection for enterprise customers around the world. www.cobaltiron.com

