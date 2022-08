iZafe Group: Live Interview Regarding The Acquisition Of Pilloxa

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2022 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B)

iZafe Group (publ.) hereby invites you to a live interview with Pilloxa's CEO Helena Rönnqvist and iZafe Group's CEO Anders Segerström on Wednesday, August 24 at 2 p.m. due to the fact that iZafe has signed a letter of intent with Pilloxa to acquire 100 percent of the shares in Pilloxa.

Read the full news here.

During the interview, all shareholders and stakeholders will get a more in-depth understanding of the rationale behind the acquisition, about Pilloxa as a company and what the acquisition means for the future iZafe Group.

Links to the interview can be found here

LinkedIn

Facebook

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com

Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12

iZafe Group AB (publ.)

Södra Fiskartorpsvägen 20

114 33 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com

www.izafe.se/investor-relations/

About Us

iZafe Group is a Swedish Life-Science company that develops and markets medical and digital security solutions to create safer drug handling at home. The company's digital medication dispenser Dosell reduces the risk of incorrect medication, increases security for family and relatives and relieves public care personnel. The products form a holistic concept that facilitates patient medication and gives those who are treated at home better conditions for a happy and safe life. Customers today consist of public and private care providers in Sweden, the Nordic countries and globally. iZafe Group sells primarily through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the priority customer groups. The head office is located in Stockholm.

The company is listed on the NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Phone: +46 (0) 8 528 00 399. E-mail: info@fnca.se. Further information is available at www.izafe.se/investor-relations/.

Attachments

Live interview regarding the acquisition of Pilloxa

SOURCE: iZafe Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/712805/Live-Interview-Regarding-The-Acquisition-Of-Pilloxa