Goodbody Health Inc.: Goodbody Health Inc Publishes Half Year Financial Results Q2 2022

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2022 / Goodbody Health Inc. (OTCQB:GDBYF) ("Goodbody Health" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its half year 2022 unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the six months to 30 June 2022. The revenue at C$12.22m (£7.40m) was C$4.21m (£2.55m) higher than the comparative period in 2021.

As anticipated, the quarter was lower than Q1 due to the expected decline in COVID testing. Non-Covid testing continues to be rolled out to improve revenue by the end of 2022.

The Company continues to deliver PCR testing and lateral flow tests based on travel requirements. Alternative testing is a lifestyle choice which is growing but will obviously lag regulated testing.

As at today, we have 235 clinics, with over 70% offering blood and other diagnostic testing services. The Company continues to roll out its strategy of becoming the leading aggregator of innovative technology and innovative tests, including blood and genome, while identifying additional products to enable consumers to take more control of their health and wellbeing.

H1 2022 Highlights compared to H1 2021:

H1 Revenue 52% higher than 2021. C$12.22m ( £7.40m) (2021: C$8.01m ( £4.85m)), C$4.21m (£2.55m) more than the previous year, driven by the testing clinics and both ongoing COVID testing and other testing rolled out.

£7.40m) (2021: £4.85m)), (£2.55m) more than the previous year, driven by the testing clinics and both ongoing COVID testing and other testing rolled out. Gross profit 38% higher than 2021. C$5.98m (£3.62m) (2021: C$4.33m (£2.62m)), C$1.65m (£1.0m) more than the previous year, with a reduced margin from 54% to 49% to reflect the competitive environment.

(£3.62m) (2021: (£2.62m)), (£1.0m) more than the previous year, with a reduced margin from 54% to 49% to reflect the competitive environment. Net comprehensive loss . C$1.27m (£0.77m) (2021: C$1.44m (£0.87m)), C$0.17m (£0.10m) better than the previous year.

. (£0.77m) (2021: (£0.87m)), (£0.10m) better than the previous year. Move up to OTCQB. Commencement of trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under ticker GDBYF.

Commencement of trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under ticker GDBYF. Novel Food acceptance. Goodbody CBD products were listed by the FSA on the novel food list.

Goodbody CBD products were listed by the FSA on the novel food list. Phytovista Laboratories Granted Home Office License, the Group UK Laboratory, Phytovista Laboratories was granted a Home Office license to handle controlled substances. PhytoVista is now one of a small number of laboratories accredited by the UK National Accreditation Service (UKAS) with extended provisions to carry out these specialist activities to handle up to Schedule 1 Controlled Drugs.

the Group UK Laboratory, Phytovista Laboratories was granted a Home Office license to handle controlled substances. PhytoVista is now one of a small number of laboratories accredited by the UK National Accreditation Service (UKAS) with extended provisions to carry out these specialist activities to handle up to Schedule 1 Controlled Drugs. MOT test. Launch of a Health diagnostic test.

Launch of a Health diagnostic test. CQC Registration . Confirmation of receiving Quality Care Commission registration.

. Confirmation of receiving Quality Care Commission registration. Genetic Risk Tests. Launch of the Genetic risk tests for cancer and heart disease.

Highlights Subsequent to end Q2 2022:

AGSM including Redomicile. Announcement of Annual General and Special meeting held on the 9th August to include a resolution for the redomicile of the company from Canada to Guernsey to reduce costs and focus on the main market.

Geremy Thomas, Executive Chairman, says; "The strategic direction of the group remains focussed on both the expansion of the clinic network and the range of available tests. Growth in alternative testing has continued steadily although slower than as originally envisaged due to the current economic environment but we are still positive that due to the synergy of services with the NHS long term plan the final result will still be as per the original plan".

The Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis and further information regarding the Company can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Marc Howells Chief Executive Officer Goodbody Health Inc. +44 (0) 20 7971 1255 enquiries@goodbodyhealth.com www.goodbodyhealth.com Anne Tew Chief Financial Officer Goodbody Health Inc. 832-308-4975 enquiries@goodbodyhealth.com www.goodbodyhealth.com

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Goodbody Health's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes" "plan is" or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur", "will be achieved" or "shortly". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to; Non-Covid testing improving revenue by the end of 2022 the Company becoming the leading aggregator of innovative technology and innovative tests, including blood and genome, the Company identifying additional products to enable consumers to take more control of their health and wellbeing; clinic network and the range of available tests will expand; and that the synergy of services with the NHS long term plan the final result will still be as per the Company's original plan.

Although Goodbody Health believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. In particular, there is no guarantee that Alternative testing will lag regulated testing.

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this press release, and Goodbody Health does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

