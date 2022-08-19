Lantern Pharma Inc. Interview to Air on Bloomberg U.S. on the RedChip Money Report

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2022 / RedChip Companies will air a new interview on Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using its proprietary RADR® artificial intelligence ("A.I.") and machine learning ("ML") platform to transform the cost, pace, and timeline of oncology drug discovery and development, on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, August 20, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Interview highlights:

In the exclusive RedChip Money Report interview, Lantern Pharma's CEO Panna Sharma discusses the Company's cancer-focused A.I. platform RADR®, how RADR® can help lower drug development costs, the Company's diverse portfolio which has multiple shots on goal, world-class collaborations, and much more.

Access this interview in its entirety at https://www.ltrninfo.com/interview_access

About Lantern Pharma Inc.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary RADR® A.I. and machine learning platform to discover biomarker signatures that identify patients most likely to respond to its pipeline of genomically targeted therapeutics. Lantern is currently developing four drug candidates and an ADC program across nine disclosed tumor targets, including two phase 2 programs. By targeting drugs to patients whose genomic profile identifies them as having the highest probability of benefiting from the drug, Lantern's drug development approach represents the potential to deliver best-in-class outcomes. Lantern is also partnering with leading academic institutions including Johns Hopkins, Fox Chase Cancer Center, and UT Health Science Center - San Antonio to accelerate the development of Lantern's drug programs.

