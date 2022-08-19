The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2022
London, August 19
The Biotech Growth Trust PLC
(the "Company")
19 August 2022
Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2022
The Biotech Growth Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2022 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.biotechgt.com.
