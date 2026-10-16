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BG

WKN: 935622 | ISIN: GB0000385517 | Ticker-Symbol:
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BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
16.10.2026 18:30 Uhr
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The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 16

For immediate release

16 October 2026

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

MARKET PURCHASE OF COMPANY'S OWN SHARES

Notification is given, pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 16 July 2026 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares up to an aggregate maximum of 2,864,231 that a market total of 100,000 Ordinary shares of 25p each in the capital of the Company were purchased today for cancellation by the Company at a price of 1373.18 pence per share.

Following this transaction, the Company hereby notifies the market that the total number of Ordinary shares that the Company has in issue, less the total number of Ordinary shares bought back for cancellation by the Company following such purchase, and therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company 18,539,477. The Company does not currently hold any Ordinary shares in treasury.

The figure of 18,539,477 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For and on behalf of

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Katherine Manson

Frostrow Capital LLP

Tel: 020 3709 8734

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.