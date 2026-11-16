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WKN: 935622 | ISIN: GB0000385517 | Ticker:
Branche
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Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
16.11.2026 14:54 Uhr
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The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 October 2026

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 October 2026

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 16

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC

(the "Company")

16 November 2026

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 October 2026

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 31 October 2026 is now available on the Company's website, https://www.biotechgt.com/performance/monthly-factsheets.

To receive monthly factsheets, insights and email updates for the Company, register here.

- END-

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3709 8734

© 2026 PR Newswire
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