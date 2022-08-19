The "Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Treatment Market, by Drug, by Distribution Channel, and by Region Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global nonalcoholic steatohepatitis treatment market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

By 2050, this is projected at >29 million people a 165% increase over the 2000 level. It is to be noted that these projections imply a steady increase in the overall prevalence of diabetes, from 3.99% in 2000 to 7.21% in 2050.

However, diagnosis of the nonalcoholic steatohepatitis can be difficult to capture in an early stage and can take years before patients show any sort of symptoms which is a major factor hampering the nonalcoholic steatohepatitis treatment market.

Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global nonalcoholic steatohepatitis treatment market based on the following parameters company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global nonalcoholic steatohepatitis treatment market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global nonalcoholic steatohepatitis treatment market

Company Profiles:

AstraZeneca Plc.

Company Highlights

Products Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Conatus Pharmaceuticals

Enzo Biochem, Inc.

GENFIT SA

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Gilead Science

Immuron Ltd.

Intercepts Pharmaceuticals

Novo Nordisk

Raptor Pharmaceutical Corporation

Tobira Therapeutics, Inc.

Research Objectives and Assumptions

Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations

Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snapshot, By Drug

Market Snapshot, By Distribution Channel

Market Snapshot, By Region

Publisher Opportunity Map

Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Market Opportunities

Impact Analysis

Market Trends

Recent Developments

Acquisitions and Partnerships Scenario

Technology Overview

Regulatory Scenario

Pricing Analysis

PEST Analysis

Pipeline Product Analysis

Epidemiology Study

Global Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Treatment Market- Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

Overall Impact

Government Initiatives

COVID-19 Impact on the market

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Treatment Market, By Drug:

Cenicriviroc

Elafibranor

Ocaliva (Obeticholic Acid)

Selonsertib

Global Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Global Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Treatment Market, By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

GCC

Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa

South Africa

Central Africa

North Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t0uc4y

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220819005301/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900