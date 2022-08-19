DJ Hype Labs Announces The Successful Launch of Hype Night, A Korea Blockchain Week After-Party Co-Hosted With Huobi Global

Hype Labs Hype Labs Announces The Successful Launch of Hype Night, A Korea Blockchain Week After-Party Co-Hosted With Huobi Global 19-Aug-2022 / 18:15 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hype Labs Announces The Successful Launch of Hype Night, A Korea Blockchain Week After-Party Co-Hosted With Huobi Global

[SINGAPORE] August 18, 2022-Hype Labs, a web3 company builder and venture capital, hosted its opening event after the first day of Korea Blockchain Week, an event with over 7,000 registered attendees and 120 speakers from around the world. Co-hosted with one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, Huobi, Hype Labs held Hype Night to celebrate its commitment to discovering, funding, and accelerating bold entrepreneurs looking to disrupt the current web2 landscape.

Hype Night was held at a recently renovated venue, Daily Cheongdam, one of the trendiest lounge bars in Seoul. In attendance were fund managers and industry leaders, including but not limited to Microsoft, Union Bank, Eurazeo, Binance, FTX, Bybit, FBG Capital, Paradigm, Fireblocks, Cointelegraph, Krust, KB Securities, STIC, Intervest, Meritz, Korea Investment & Securities, Honors Asset Management, and executives from Hype Labs portfolio companies.

Envisioning a web3 ecosystem, the Hype Labs team commented, "Hype Night was an amazing event where our network of partners were able to share their vision for the future of web3." The team continued, "We are also grateful to all those who attended and look forward to building the future of the internet."

In the near future, Hype Labs plans to expand their fund and build an accelerator program for web3 companies and entrepreneurs. In addition to working with bold web3 entrepreneurs, Hype Labs is also looking to work with traditional web2 companies looking to transition to or explore web3. What's more, the company is looking to bring in a wider audience of investors and fund managers into the web3 space. About Hype Labs

Hype Labs is a company builder dedicated to supporting bold web3 entrepreneurs looking to build, scale, and market their disruptive products and services. Since its inception, Hype Labs has been committed to unlocking the full potential of its portfolio of blockchain entrepreneurs passionate about building out the next version of the internet. Using its network and know-how, Hype Labs actively contributes to growth and success of each project, which include but are not limited to Animoca Brands (a venture capital and game software company valued at USD5.9 billion dollars), Fellaz (a leading web3 entertainment company partnered), OG.xyz (an infrastructure service for NFT creators, collectors, and traders), gaming companies, and NFT projects.

Social Links

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hypelabscom/

Media Contact

Company: Hype Labs

Contact: Daniel Park

Email: daniel@hypelabs.com

Website: https://hypelabs.com

Source: Hype Labs

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1424657 19-Aug-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1424657&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 19, 2022 12:15 ET (16:15 GMT)