The "Finland Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Finland focused on 5G deployments
The success of 5G in Finland has several roots. One of these is the collaboration with Sweden and Norway on the use of spectrum for 5G in border areas. Although efforts have been made to prepare similar negotiated spectrum use with Russia, the latter country still assigns 5G-suitable spectrum for satellite and military use.
Much is still to be done to improve the reach of 5G in Finland. Although 5G services cover about 82% of premises nationally, the distribution is uneven. National geographic coverage was only about 7% in early 2022, and was focused on urban areas and key infrastructure such as main roads and the railway network.
Even within urban areas, where 5G is mostly widely available, most subscribers still rely on LTE services: in 2021, 5G accounted for only 4% of mobile data traffic (with LTE accounting for the bulk of it).
However, growth in the 5G sector is strong, and the number of 5G devices being used by subscribers is increasing rapidly. Elisa noted that by the end of 2021, 5G phones accounted for 90% of all device sales. By June 2022, the operator's 5G network extended to 182 towns, covering about 80% of the population.
Finland is also looking ahead to future technologies. The country is one of the few in Europe to have research institutes, universities, and private companies experimenting with 6G, though standards for 6G are some years away: 6G standards are expected to be completed by 2028, with commercial applications available from about 2030. Some of the institutions involved in this research have formed 6G Finland to help direct their efforts. Finland is also the leading partner within the EU-funded 6G initiative Hexa-X.
Key Topics Covered:
Key statistics
- Regional Europe Market Comparison
- Market characteristics
- Market Leaders
- Market Challengers
- Market Emergents
- TMI versus GDP
- Mobile and mobile broadband penetration
- Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration
Telecommunications market
- Historical overview
- Market analysis
Regulatory environment
- Historic overview
- Regulatory authorities
- Revised Telecommunications Act 2021
- Fixed-line developments
- Mobile network developments
Mobile market
- Market analysis
- Mobile statistics
- Mobile infrastructure
- Major mobile operators
Fixed-line broadband market
- Introduction and statistical overview
- Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
- Other fixed broadband services
Fixed network operators
- Telia Finland
- Finnet Group
- DNA
- Elisa Corporation
- TDC Finland
- Tele2
Telecommunications infrastructure
- Overview of the national telecom network
- Next Generation Networks
- International infrastructure
- Smart metering
- Data centres
Appendix Historic data
