The "Finland Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Finland focused on 5G deployments

The success of 5G in Finland has several roots. One of these is the collaboration with Sweden and Norway on the use of spectrum for 5G in border areas. Although efforts have been made to prepare similar negotiated spectrum use with Russia, the latter country still assigns 5G-suitable spectrum for satellite and military use.

Much is still to be done to improve the reach of 5G in Finland. Although 5G services cover about 82% of premises nationally, the distribution is uneven. National geographic coverage was only about 7% in early 2022, and was focused on urban areas and key infrastructure such as main roads and the railway network.

Even within urban areas, where 5G is mostly widely available, most subscribers still rely on LTE services: in 2021, 5G accounted for only 4% of mobile data traffic (with LTE accounting for the bulk of it).

However, growth in the 5G sector is strong, and the number of 5G devices being used by subscribers is increasing rapidly. Elisa noted that by the end of 2021, 5G phones accounted for 90% of all device sales. By June 2022, the operator's 5G network extended to 182 towns, covering about 80% of the population.

Finland is also looking ahead to future technologies. The country is one of the few in Europe to have research institutes, universities, and private companies experimenting with 6G, though standards for 6G are some years away: 6G standards are expected to be completed by 2028, with commercial applications available from about 2030. Some of the institutions involved in this research have formed 6G Finland to help direct their efforts. Finland is also the leading partner within the EU-funded 6G initiative Hexa-X.

Key Topics Covered:

Key statistics

Regional Europe Market Comparison

Market characteristics

Market Leaders

Market Challengers

Market Emergents

TMI versus GDP

Mobile and mobile broadband penetration

Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

Telecommunications market

Historical overview

Market analysis

Regulatory environment

Historic overview

Regulatory authorities

Revised Telecommunications Act 2021

Fixed-line developments

Mobile network developments

Mobile market

Market analysis

Mobile statistics

Mobile infrastructure

Major mobile operators

Fixed-line broadband market

Introduction and statistical overview

Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

Other fixed broadband services

Fixed network operators

Telia Finland

Finnet Group

DNA

Elisa Corporation

TDC Finland

Tele2

Telecommunications infrastructure

Overview of the national telecom network

Next Generation Networks

International infrastructure

Smart metering

Data centres

Appendix Historic data

