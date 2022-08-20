Bitwage is the global leader in Bitcoin, cryptocurrency and stablecoin payroll with services across invoicing and benefits services. The company also offers resources to employers, employees, and freelancers with their robust, online platform.

San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2022) - Bitwage has been helping workers globally receive their paychecks in Bitcoin, cryptocurrency and stablecoins since 2014. There has been a paradigm shift in how companies look at Bitcoin payroll as a benefit offering since remote work and cryptocurrency propelled into the mainstream in 2020. In conversations with major corporations and governments, Bitcoin payroll has become a hot new benefit for companies seeking to acquire and retain talent, sporting high opt in rates among millennial and gen z demographics, while being a low cost benefit with minimal overhead for HR organizations. While enterprises and governments liked the approach of being able to direct deposit into any crypto wallet in the world on payday instead of needing to lock in with a particular wallet, they were worried about educating employees looking to get into Bitcoin or cryptocurrency for the first time. Their number one concern was how to educate employees on wallets.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/133610_d726d57604e8f9c4_001full.jpg

Working together with Casa and Edge Wallet to offer a new way for beginner users to easily download their first wallet and connect it to the Bitwage platform. Previously, when using Bitwage users had to provide their own wallet address in order to receive part of their wages in cryptocurrency. Today, Bitwage has streamlined this process: guiding new users without a wallet to generate one from Casa or Edge and connecting it back to the Bitwage platform via QR code or a deep link without any need for manual public key exchange.

This partnership is exciting because it creates access for an entire generation of beginner crypto users. While experienced users still have the ability to connect an address from any wallet, new users have the option of having a friendly and secure experience for finding their first wallet and connecting it to Bitwage.

This is the perfect option for both individuals and businesses who may be new to the cryptocurrency space. Employers can onboard their employees with ease, knowing that they will be supplied an address. Similarly, contractors, individuals, and freelancers who are new to crypto can now receive crypto funds in a wallet by choosing a Casa or Edge on the Bitwage platform.

For both parties, the process is simple. On the Bitwage platform, it is merely a matter of choosing the cryptocurrency of choice, and then choosing a wallet - Edge or Casa - where the crypto will be sent to.

"Our collaboration with Bitwage on creating and deploying the Request for Address protocol represents our laser focus on making crypto easy and seamless to end users," said Paul Puey, CEO and Co-Founder of Edge Wallet. "Finally users can eliminate the need to copy and paste addresses between apps and websites when needing to request crypto into their wallet."

For veterans inside the cryptocurrency scene, the idea of copying and pasting an address may seem trivial, but it is far from it. An employee from a major global enterprise may be entering the Bitcoin market for the first time and have never heard the term of a public key or wallet address before. The user may not even fully understand the risk of putting in the incorrect address. Automating the connection of vetted and preferred wallets not only makes getting paid in Bitcoin simple, it makes it secure for the everyday user.

"Casa self-custody is digital freedom in your pocket and this partnership with Bitwage gives the opportunity to enable that for many more people," said Christian Wallin, VP of Product & Design at Casa. "We're excited about this seamless integration making it simpler and safer for Bitwage users to hold the keys to their bitcoin, which protects them against many of the custodial security risks we've seen highlighted in our industry this year."

The preferred wallet feature was developed in partnership with the teams at Casa and Edge Wallet. The new feature brings about major UI upgrades and a streamlined QR code feature that allows for all users to have instant access to a wallet address supplied by Edge or Casa.

Education is a very important part of the Bitwage experience, and part of this experience is helping our users understand wallets while teaching them how to be their own bank," said Jonathan Chester, CEO of Bitwage. "Edge and Casa are two of the best and most secure wallets on the market. Our partnership with these wallets is just the beginning of our journey to educate millions of workers around the world about bitcoin, cryptocurrency and stablecoins and what it means to get paid in these currencies."

For more information visit:

https://www.bitwage.com

Contact:

Jonathan Chester, CEO

press@bitwage.com

About Casa

Casa is the secure home for your Bitcoin. The company builds tools at the forefront of Bitcoin self-custody, enabling individuals to take control of their wealth by holding their own Bitcoin private keys in an easy and secure manner. Casa is building for a future where self-custody is the default, and every individual, family, and business can freely manage their own wealth and personal data.

Contact Info:

Name: Matthew Gundrum

Email: matthew@bitwage.com

Organization: Bitwage

Address: 244 California St. Suite 607, San Francisco, California 94111, United States

Website: https://www.bitwage.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/133610