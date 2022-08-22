Customer Engagement Platform SALESmanago Deployed by Toys "R" Us and 100 New European E-commerce Brands

Leading customer engagement platform SALESmanago acquired 100 new customers in the first half of 2022, including renowned European e-commerce businesses Toys "R" Us, operating in Spain and Portugal, Pharm24, Greece's largest online pharmacy, and Wycon, Italy's premier supplier of cosmetics.

KRAKÓW, Poland, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SALESmanago, founded in 2012 and based in Krakow, Poland, employs almost 400 people. The company's current ARR has reached EUR 20 million at 40% growth. It offers a Zero Party Data-focused Customer Data Platform with natively-built Omnichannel Execution. Its AI-driven solutions have already been adopted by more than 2000 mid-size businesses in 50 countries, including many well-known global brands such as Starbucks, Vodafone, Lacoste, KFC, New Balance, and Victoria's Secret. SALESmanago acquired 100 new customers in the first half of 2022, including renowned European eCommerce businesses Toys "R" Us, operating in Spain and Portugal, Pharm24, Greece's largest online pharmacy, and Wycon, Italy's premier supplier of cosmetics.

A recent study by McKinsey foundthat inflation has caused more customers to switch brand loyalties since the beginning of 2022 than in all of 2020 and 2021 put together. And 90% of them plan to adjust their shopping behavior yet further to the prevailing market conditions. In response, according to research by MarTech Series, more than 70% of eCommerce companies believe that implementing customer data management and personalization solutions will be a key factor in retaining and developing customer loyalty.

"Today's e-commerce businesses are faced with extremely difficult market conditions," says Greg Blazewicz, founder and CEO of SALESmanago. "95% of them are concerned about the real possibility of recession in the near future while also having to cope with the additional pressures of increasingly unstable customer loyalty, new data protection regulations, and the Big Tech war over customer data. As a result, we're seeing more and more mid-size companies investing or planning to invest in customer data management solutions that will allow them to take control of their customer relationships."

