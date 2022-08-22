France's Neoen has started exports to the grid and is now rapidly advancing toward full production at the massive 400 MW solar farm it has developed in Queensland, Australia.From pv magazine Australia Neoen Australia said this week that its 400 MW solar farm, which forms part of its AUD 600 million ($414.6 million) Western Downs Green Power Hub, is nearing completion. Testing works are now underway in collaboration with Queensland transmission network operator Powerlink and the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO). While final testing and commissioning activities are continuing, Queensland ...

