PRESS RELEASE

Aix-en-Provence, August 22, 2022 - 17:45

Affluent Medical is evolving its governance

to accelerate its development

-- Separation of the roles of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer

-- Appointment of Sébastien Ladet, who leaves Medtronic for Affluent Medical, as Chief Executive Officer

-- Confirmation of Michel Finance as Chairman of the Board of Directors

-- Appointment of Michel Therin as new Board Member replacing Daniel Hayoz who becomes Observer

Affluent Medical (ISIN code: FR0013333077 - Ticker: AFME), a French MedTech specializing in the international development and industrialisation of innovative medical prostheses, at a clinical stage, to treat cardiac mitral valve pathologies and urinary incontinence, announces today that in order to accelerate its deployment, the Board of Directors has decided to adapt its mode of governance by dissociating the roles of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer according to the conditions provided for by the Company's bylaws. This change is in line with best governance practices.

Consequently, Sébastien Ladet joins the company as Chief Executive Officer as of today and Michel Finance is maintained in his role as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Sébastien Ladet, Ph.D. began his career in the R&D department of Medtronic in France (formerly Covidien), where he held several positions of responsibility in the development of innovative technologies applied to new implantable medical devices with a view to their commercialization.

He was then appointed to manage international projects and lead cross-functional research programs in the context of the global marketing of several medical devices that now generate several tens of millions of US dollars per year.

In 2016, he became Director of Strategy and Portfolio Management for Medtronic's US Hernia and Hemostasis business. As a member of the Executive Committee, he was also responsible for the strategy and investment of a portfolio of projects deployed at sites in the United States, the European Union and China.

In 2020, he was promoted to Senior R&D Director - Technology Strategy and Innovation of the Surgical Innovation Business Unit (USUSD6 billion in revenues) - member of the R&D management team where he led the technology strategy team and managed its international implementation.

Sébastien Ladet holds a PhD in Materials and Polymers from Claude Bernard University in Lyon, France.

Michel Finance will continue his mandate as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. He will keep executive functions until the end of the year to support the transition and to bring to the management team his long and successful experience in the deployment of growth strategies in several listed companies in the healthcare field.

Sébastien Ladet, Chief Executive Officer, said: "I would like to thank the Board of Directors for their confidence. I am particularly honored to be entrusted with the general management of Affluent Medical and I am excited about its product development. Affluent Medical is developing very innovative products, addressing very important medical needs and markets. I will work with the entire staff and the Board of Directors to implement the strategy of bringing innovative medical devices to market and to enable Affluent Medical to become a future MedTech champion."

Michel Therin, DVM and PhD, joins the Board of Directors of the Company as of today, replacing Daniel Hayoz who becomes Observer. Michel Therin has extensive experience in the definition and implementation of international Medtech deployment strategies.

As former President of Siemens Healthineers - Innovative Therapies, he steered the development strategy of the interventional imaging business focused on oncology, neurology and cardiovascular care.

He also spent more than 10 years at Medtronic as Vice President US and France, in charge of the development and marketing of innovative surgical devices.

As Vice President of Research and Development and General Manager at Floreane Medical Implants for 9 years, Michel Therin worked on the development and launch of breakthrough innovations in the field of abdominal and pelvic reconstruction worldwide.

Michel Therin holds a double doctorate in veterinary medicine (Ecole Nationale Vétérinaire de Maison Alfort) and in biomedical engineering (Paris XIII). He is the author of more than 20 publications in international peer-reviewed medical journals and has been a speaker at more than 100 international medical conferences.

Michel Therin, Board Member, said: "I am delighted to join the Board of Directors and to accompany Affluent Medical at a critical moment in the clinical development of its three highly innovative devices. The strengthening of the Governance with the arrival of Sébastien Ladet, an experienced manager with strong potential as CEO, will also strengthen the team in the deployment of the company's strategy".

Michel Finance, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: "The evolution of the Company's governance is an important step to accelerate its development. Affluent Medical's Board of Directors and employees welcome Sébastien Ladet and wish him every success in his new role. His professional and personal qualities, as well as his American experience, will be a major asset in executing our roadmap and rapidly bringing to market our innovative medical devices that aim to improve the quality of life and life expectancy of millions of patients worldwide. We are also proud to welcome Michel Therin to the Board of Directors, who will bring us all his expertise to achieve our strong ambitions. We warmly thank Daniel Hayoz for his commitment as a Board Director and are very happy to keep him by our side as Observer and member of the Scientific Committee."

About Affluent Medical

Affluent Medical is a French player in MedTech, founded by Truffle Capital, with the aim of becoming a global leader in the treatment of heart and vascular diseases, which are the leading cause of death worldwide, and of urinary incontinence, which today affects one in four adults. Affluent Medical develops innovative, next-generation minimally invasive implants to restore essential physiological functions in these areas. The four major technologies developed by the Company are currently in the pre-clinical and clinical study phase. KaliosTM is set to be the first medical device to be marketed in Europe.

For more information, please visit: www.affluentmedical.com

Contacts:

